The Art of Gifting...with Lori Hirshleifer

For fashion buyer and content creator Lori Hirshleifer, a discerning eye for cult-worthy pieces extends far beyond the 9-to-5. As co-owner of the New York–based luxury retail institution Hirshleifers,—a global fashion mecca with more than a century of history—she has cultivated a devoted following eager for a glimpse into her shimmering, chic, and endlessly inspiring world. Celebrated for her impeccable taste and instinctive eye for aesthetics, Hirshleifer shares her top tips for mastering holiday gifting as part of our Art of Gifting series.

I don’t have too many people to buy for, but I love putting a lot of thought into my gift giving. I keep a notebook with me all year and jot things down as they come to mind. Little hints, preferences, or moments that spark an idea. I always think about the person’s world — their daily rituals, what they reach for, what they’d love but would never buy for themselves. I want the gift to feel thoughtful, considered, and a little unexpected.



I’ve received some truly special gifts, but one of my most cherished is my vintage Cartier Snoopy necklace. It was pure luck that I ended up with it. My son, who was on the other side of the world at the time, saw it in an Instagram ad for an auction and immediately sent it to my husband. He took it from there and secured it. To this day, it’s one of my most complimented pieces, and I will cherish it forever.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Lori Hirshleifer

I love receiving things I truly use. Pieces with longevity. Last year, my son gave me a vintage Van Morrison tee that I adore. I also love anything from The Row. Their bags are timeless and beautifully made, and the India bag is at the top of my wishlist right now.

WHAT TO BUY FOR...Your Most Stylish Friend

My most stylish friends know exactly what they want and often buy it for themselves, so I love gifting them something indulgent they might not think to pick up. Violet Grey’s curation is unmatched. I adore the Susanne Kaufmann bath oils and the Madame Grey perfume.

Susanne Kaufmann Bath Oil For The Senses £60 at Space NK

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The One That Has Everything

For friends or family who truly have everything (I have many!), I lean toward pieces that are beautiful, functional, and unexpected. The Sophie Bille Brahe jewellery boxes are stunning and come in an array of colours and sizes. For men, I love shopping at Nickey Kehoe — they always have unique home objects that surprise people.

Sophie Bille Brahe Velvet Silk Tresor Grande Jewellery Box £300 at Harrods

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Person You Know Very Little About

When you’re not sure what someone likes, you can never go wrong with a beautifully made candle or a great coffee table book. Candles can be tricky because scent is so personal, but I love the Honey candle by Perfumer H for everyone. It’s incredibly neutral, warm, and I think universally loved.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Aesthete

Nickey Kehoe and EE Home in Amagansett, NY, are my go-tos. I love gifting hand-dyed indigo tea towels, a beautifully crafted candle, or one of their special ceramics. Everything feels artisanal and refined.

Nickey Kehoe Red & Blue Linen Tea Towel £18.63 at Nickey Kehoe

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Table

If I’m hosting, I love adding subtle, festive touches that don’t feel overly “holiday.” I’m addicted to Studio Ford’s linen napkins — they’re beautiful and timeless. I always have fresh hydrangeas on the table, usually in a vase by Michael Verheyden or Louise Roe.

WHAT TO BUY FOR…The Foodie

Bonilla a la Vista potato chips paired with Marky’s caviar is such a fun and elevated foodie gift. It feels celebratory and a little indulgent.

BONILLA Olive Oil and Sea Salt Crisps Tin 500g £32.99 at Selfridges

WHAT TO BUY FOR…Furry Friends

For pet parents, a custom Logan Real painted key tag is such a thoughtful, personal touch. For pups, you can’t go wrong with a great rope toy or a high-quality bone — my house goes through them constantly.

REAL Atelier Chèvre Red Pet Clochette £745 at Real Atelier

Where To Shop For The Best Gifts IRL

Hirshleifers, of course! Beyond that, I love wandering La Garçonne, EE Home, and Nickey Kehoe. Each has its own world and always sparks inspiration.

(Image credit: Hirshleifers)

Go-to Shops For Gifting?

For my husband or son, I love CHCM, Maxfield, Extreme Cashmere, The Elder Statesman, Comme Si, and Charvet, which are all favourites for truly special, beautifully made gifts.

The Elder Statesman store. (Image credit: The Elder Statesman)

What is your signature wrapping style?

I almost always go for black-on-black with a velvet ribbon — simple, chic, and elegant.

