It’s Official: These Are the 10 Coolest Fashion Items to Own (or Shop) Right Now

While of course, here at Marie Claire UK HQ, we’re always keeping a ready eye out for the latest trends and must-have buys, when one of the biggest fashion platforms in the world lets us in on the most in-demand products of recent months, we pay attention.

Just this morning, global fashion platform Lyst did just that. Pulling together data from more than 160 million users, Lyst has released its much-anticipated official list of the 10 hottest fashion items from the second quarter of 2025, based on searches, shopping behaviour and social media engagement—and the results might surprise you...

Coming in at number one? None other than The Row’s viral Dune flip-flops, which rose in popularity by an impressive 162% after actor Jonathan Bailey donned a pair last month. While Bailey opted for classic black, however, it’s the brand's bolder red style that has proven to be the most in-demand—and all this despite the shoe's controversial £730 price-tag.

And it seems statement footwear has been a popular choice in many iterations so far this year. Vibram’s FiveFinger flats also made an unexpected appearance on the list, while Isabel Marant’s Bekett Wedge Sneakers came in at number eight, proving you can’t keep a Y2K trend down for long...

When it comes to clothing, there were a few familiar favourites featured. The classic white tank proved an ever-popular summer staple, with Skims' racerback style coming in second on Lyst’s hottest product breakdown. In addition, it seems our growing obsession with Adidas’ track shorts is only set to increase, as searches rose 112% as the weather warmed up.

Wondering what else made the list—and whether you're the proud owner of anything already? Keep scrolling to see Lyst’s top 10 hottest products of Q2 2025. And, don’t forget to keep an eye on our homepage here at Marie Claire UK for all the inspiration you need on how to style this season's must-have pieces in the coming months.

The Lyst Index: 10 Hot Products To Shop Now

1. The Row Dune Sandals

The front-running accessory on this year's list comes as little surprise, especially if you’ve spent any time scrolling through Instagram or TikTok in recent weeks. Spotted on all the most stylish influencers, The Row’s Dune Sandals are leading the way when it comes to summer's hottest sandal style, proving a pop of red is always a chic choice.

The Row Dune Flatform Rubber Sandals £730 at Selfridges

2. Skims Tank Top

Every great wardrobe needs a host of hard-working staples, so it's unsurprising to see a classic white tank top sitting high on the list. Skims' style features a 90's racerback neckline, delicate rib and sheer fabrication for an understated look.

3. Adidas Adicolor Sprinter Shorts

We already told you that Adidas shorts were a huge trend this summer, and now the stats prove it. Tapping into the 80's vibe, it's the longer length Firebird style that proved most popular with Lyst users, so lean into the nostalgia and treat yourself ASAP.

4. Miu Miu Suede Loafers

If you want to invest a trend you can buy now and wear into the colder months too, make it Miu Miu's suede boat shoes. Pairing expertly with both summer dresses and jeans alike, they're a transitional shoe choice with It-girl appeal.

Miu Miu Faded Unlined Suede Loafers £730 at Miu Miu

5. Vibram V-Soul Flats

Arguably one of the most controversial brands on this list, Vibram's fashion takeover has been swift and skillful. Finding a pair of V-Soul Flats in stock has felt like an Olympic sport in itself, so we can vouch for their viral appeal— however, any of the brand's FiveFinger styles are sure to earn you maximum fashion points (and likely. good few weird looks too).

6. Ancient Greek Sandals Natural Iro Ballet Flats

If you're still looking to update your holiday wardrobe, Ancient Greek Sandals' embellished ballet flats are the way to go. Taking the jelly shoes trend up a notch, they feature pearl and shell embellished detailing alongside a pretty metallic finish.

Ancient Greek Sandals Natural Iro Ballet Flats £140 at Ancient Greek Sandals

7. Juju Vera White Petra Shell Pendant

Chokers are officially over: it's long pendant necklaces that fashion girls can't get enough of. Juju Vera's shell pendant takes inspiration from vintage designs, combining a statement shell shape with teardrop detailing.

Juju Vera Petra Sterling Silver Shell Necklace £552 at Moda Operandi

8. Isabel Marant Bekett Hidden Wedge High Top Sneaker

One from the archives, Isabel Marant’s wedge trainers have made an unexpected comeback as one of 2025’s hottest trainer styles. Launched back in 2011, the high-heel-meets-sneaker combo first became popular with celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Beyoncé, before falling out of favour towards the end of the decade. Proof that you can’t keep a trend down for long, however, the nostalgic style is now officially back and taking the number 8 spot on Lyst’s hottest product round-up.

Isabel Marant Bekett Leather And Suede Wedge Sneakers £495 at Mytheresa

9. Faithfull Hedy Strapless Gathered Maxi Dress

Heading to a summer wedding or event? Faithfull's Hedy dress should be top of your wish list. Made from lightweight linen, it's ideal for wearing on hot sunny days. Just add heeled sandals to finish the look.

Faithfull Hedy Strapless Gathered Maxi Dress £260 at NET-A-PORTER

10. Prada Collapse Re-nylon and Suede Sneakers

Closing the list off was yet another trainer trend, this time in the form of Prada's Re-Nylon sneakers. Offering a softer take than those that have come before, the satin and suede style makes the perfect pairing for summer dresses or even this year's viral lace-trim shorts.