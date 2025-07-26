A Lace Skirt is the Simplest Solution to Summer Fashion Fatigue—and These 5 Looks Prove Why

All the cool girls are wearing them

5 ways to wear a lace skirt
(Image credit: @nlmarilyn @vivianhoorn @whatgigiwears)
Jump to category:
Lauren Cunningham's avatar
By
published
in Features

Hands up if your jeans get more airtime than anything else in your wardrobe. Or perhaps you swap them out for linen trousers come summer. Either way, while the top half of your outfit may regularly rotate between tank tops, t-shirts and statement shirts, if the bottom half stays relatively unchanged (read: trousers), you may be experiencing fashion fatigue. Luckily, the chicest of women have a solution—as always—and it’s time to turn your attention to lace skirts.

Striking the perfect balance between smart and casual—depending on how you style them—we’re starting to see lace skirts step in as the new go-to outfit base. A graphic tee suddenly looks effortlessly cool, a leather jacket lends a touch of boho, and a butter yellow shirt creates a look that will genuinely take you from day to night. The growing love for lace is hardly surprising, given it dominated the Autumn/Winter 2025 runways at Chloé, Saint Laurent, Fendi, Gucci, and Carolina Herrera.

Before you invest in the trend, however, allow us to provide a little styling inspiration. Below, five fresh ways to wear lace skirts this season.

Lace and leather

@vivianhoorn wears white lace skirt, black leather jacket, black boots

(Image credit: @vivianhoorn)

Lace skirts may have an inherently delicate feel, but paired with a leather jacket and black boots, they take on a tougher edge—channelling a boho vibe that’s both fresh and polished.

Albaray, Lace Maxi Skirt
Albaray
Lace Maxi Skirt

NOUR HAMMOUR, Ariste Oversized Paneled Leather Jacket
NOUR HAMMOUR
Ariste Oversized Paneled Leather Jacket

STAUD, Wally Leather Knee Boots
STAUD
Wally Leather Knee Boots

A statement coloured shirt

A post shared by Millie Holmes | Fashion Outfit Inspo (@immillieholmes)

A photo posted by on

A simple shirt has the power to effortlessly elevate any outfit—and a lace skirt look is no exception. Lean into the butter yellow trend for a warm-weather twist, and pare things back with a pair of trusty trainers to keep it casual.

ERDEM, Tiered Cotton-Lace Midi Skirt
ERDEM
Tiered Cotton-Lace Midi Skirt

With Nothing Underneath, The Boyfriend Linen Lemon Yellow Shirt
With Nothing Underneath
The Boyfriend Linen Lemon Yellow Shirt

NEW BALANCE, 9060 Rubber and Leather-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers
NEW BALANCE
9060 Rubber and Leather-Trimmed Suede and Mesh Sneakers

A classic white tee

@nlmarilyn wears black silk and lace skirt with white T-shirt and yellow jumper

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

Marilyn NK is one of the first women we turn to for minimalist and perfectly polished outfit inspiration, so it comes as little surprise that she was an early adopter of the lace skirt trend. However, here, she proves the enduring allure of a simplistic black satin slip skirt with a delicate lace hem.

STELLA MCCARTNEY, + Net Sustain Lace-Trimmed Satin Skirt
STELLA MCCARTNEY
Lace-Trimmed Satin Skirt

COS, Oversized Cotton T-Shirt
COS
Oversized Cotton T-Shirt

Toteme, Oversized Semi-Sheer Sweater
Toteme
Oversized Semi-Sheer Sweater

A cosy jumper

A post shared by Meg Helm (@meg.helm)

A photo posted by on

For neutral fashion fans, a chocolate lace skirt might be just the ticket. This look opts for a shorter, more form-fitting pencil skirt silhouette, styled with a colour-coordinating jumper for a tonal, pulled-together finish.

Reformation, Tommen Two Piece
Reformation
Tommen Two Piece

HUSH, Hush Cora Chunky Cashmere Jumper
HUSH
Cora Chunky Cashmere Jumper

THE ROW, Awar Leather Ballet Flats
THE ROW
Awar Leather Ballet Flats

A tougher edge parka

@whatgigiwears white lace skirt khaki parka coat

(Image credit: @whatgigiwears)

If the practicality of a white lace skirt has you raising an eyebrow, let this parka and boots look change your mind. Note the clever layering with shorts underneath for a more modest and wearable take.

DISSH, Loula White Lace Skirt
DISSH
Loula White Lace Skirt

GABRIELA HEARST, Capitana Embroidered Leather Knee Boots
GABRIELA HEARST
Capitana Embroidered Leather Knee Boots

TOTEME, Oversized Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed Organic Cotton Jacket
TOTEME
Oversized Corduroy-Trimmed Waxed Organic Cotton Jacket

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 