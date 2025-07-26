A Lace Skirt is the Simplest Solution to Summer Fashion Fatigue—and These 5 Looks Prove Why

Hands up if your jeans get more airtime than anything else in your wardrobe. Or perhaps you swap them out for linen trousers come summer. Either way, while the top half of your outfit may regularly rotate between tank tops, t-shirts and statement shirts, if the bottom half stays relatively unchanged (read: trousers), you may be experiencing fashion fatigue. Luckily, the chicest of women have a solution—as always—and it’s time to turn your attention to lace skirts.

Striking the perfect balance between smart and casual—depending on how you style them—we’re starting to see lace skirts step in as the new go-to outfit base. A graphic tee suddenly looks effortlessly cool, a leather jacket lends a touch of boho, and a butter yellow shirt creates a look that will genuinely take you from day to night. The growing love for lace is hardly surprising, given it dominated the Autumn/Winter 2025 runways at Chloé, Saint Laurent, Fendi, Gucci, and Carolina Herrera.

Before you invest in the trend, however, allow us to provide a little styling inspiration. Below, five fresh ways to wear lace skirts this season.

Lace and leather

Lace skirts may have an inherently delicate feel, but paired with a leather jacket and black boots, they take on a tougher edge—channelling a boho vibe that’s both fresh and polished.

A statement coloured shirt

A simple shirt has the power to effortlessly elevate any outfit—and a lace skirt look is no exception. Lean into the butter yellow trend for a warm-weather twist, and pare things back with a pair of trusty trainers to keep it casual.

A classic white tee

Marilyn NK is one of the first women we turn to for minimalist and perfectly polished outfit inspiration, so it comes as little surprise that she was an early adopter of the lace skirt trend. However, here, she proves the enduring allure of a simplistic black satin slip skirt with a delicate lace hem.

A cosy jumper

For neutral fashion fans, a chocolate lace skirt might be just the ticket. This look opts for a shorter, more form-fitting pencil skirt silhouette, styled with a colour-coordinating jumper for a tonal, pulled-together finish.

A tougher edge parka

If the practicality of a white lace skirt has you raising an eyebrow, let this parka and boots look change your mind. Note the clever layering with shorts underneath for a more modest and wearable take.