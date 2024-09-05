I always hated leopard print dresses. Until now.

I have a confession to make: I normally hate leopard print dresses. I hate to admit it, but in the past I've just found them to be borderline tacky, and have never found any that suited me.

Well, as the French say, "il n'y a que les imbéciles qui ne changent pas d’avis", which roughly translates into "only fools never change their minds". For this season, not only is leopard print unavoidable, it's been given a modern refresh, and I am here for it.

To get over my aversion, I tried a lot of leopard print dresses, and fell in love with all of them (side note: for more try-ons, see my white dresses, waistcoats and white maxi skirts for inspiration).

Some styles were out of my comfort zone: I don't normally wear short dresses or ruffles for example, but they somehow worked, and more importantly I never felt swamped by such a loud print.

This season, the addition of chic details such as a cowl neck (the Zara dress), a 90s style cut (the Realisation and Mango dresses) completely elevate this print.

Plus, it's incredibly easy to style. Since leopard print dresses are such a statement, they hardly need any styling to work. While it's still warm, I'm wearing them with leather flip flops, which I'll be swapping with black ballerina pumps and boots when it gets colder.

All you need to do is add a chunky jumper or masculine blazer and you're done. If you're tempted too, shop my edit below.

Shop leopard print dresses