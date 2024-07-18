These 5 clever underwear solutions will solve your summer dressing dilemmas

If you’re currently collating your summer wardrobe wishlist, I can hazard a guess that sensible underwear probably isn’t very high up there. While it may be commonly regarded as an after thought however, I can guarantee at some point you’ve been plagued by the dilemma of slipping on a summer dress or strappy top only to find your bra straps are hanging out, the bands sitting uncomfortably or your VPL is on show. Then comes the scramble to try and find the right underwear before having to get dressed all over again. For me, it’s an occurrence that happens far more regularly than I’d like to admit (or at least it used to be).

You see, with this in mind, I made it my mission in recent years to curate an underwear drawer that doesn’t just contain styles that look and feel great but is also filled with pieces that work hard. The bra solution to your backless dress dilemma? I’ve found it. Strapless styles that don’t need hoiking up every 5 minutes? I've got you. I've even found seamless undies that look practically invisible even under the tightest of dresses.

Plus, I also spoke to the underwear experts to find out their top tips for solving all of our summer underwear woes. After all, what works for one bust size and body shape may not work for all. Keep scrolling to hear everything I've discovered...

1. Racerback vests

A post shared by Emily (@emswells) A photo posted by on

Racerback vests are characterised by their slim straps that scoop in at the back to reveal your shoulder blades. Because of this, traditional bra straps can prove tricky, that is unless you're going for a 90's inspired straps on show look.

If you're opting for a racerback vest, the first port of call is to check how slim the back shaping is. Marie Claire's Fashion Director, Lily Russo-Bah loves this one from Intimissimi as it offers all the style of a racer back with slightly more coverage. If you do prefer a more traditional shape however you need a bra that caters to it.

Intimissimi Superior Cotton Racer Back Vest Top £39 at Intimissimi

One way to do this is to buy a converter, which can be used on traditional bras to hook the straps in the centre. It is worth noting however, as these are usually made of plastic, they may be visible on thin vests meaning while they are a cost effective option they aren't always the most practical. For a less noticeable hack, Triumph's micro bra has a small hook built in so you can switch your straps between traditional and racerback as your needs demand, or, I like to switch to a sports bra, which regularly comes in a racer back shape and is extra comfy too.

The best underwear for racerback vests

2. Backless dresses

(Image credit: @vivianhoorn)

Backless dresses can no doubt be a tricky style to find underwear for especially if you want some support or don't feel comfortable going totally braless. Nearly every editor I've spoken to (myself included) suggests avoiding stick on bra styles as they rarely stay put throughout the day and can become uncomfortable in hot sticky weather. Instead, boob tape is a much smarter solution as you can not only apply it to suit your bust size and the shape of your dress but it can also be used to sculpt your shape and add support too.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"Boob tape is the perfect solution for summer when tricky necklines or backless styles don't allow for the straps or bulk of a bra," Samantha Holt, founder of Perky Pear told me. "Our original Lift & Shape Tape is designed with a slant on one side to be discreet in wide set deep plunge styles whilst the curved side fully cups and shapes the breast giving the same lift, shape and support as a bra without the straps."

If tape isn't for your however, I'd suggest opting for a backless body suit. Unlike a backless bra, there's no chance of them moving around throughout the day or becoming unstuck while still offering invisible coverage from behind. A win, win!

The best underwear for backless dresses

3. The sheer trend

(Image credit: @saasha_burns)

The sheer trend is huge right now but it has probably left you wondering how to style it. When it comes to underwear, my top tip is to avoid styles with any detailing like lace or embellishment as these can overshadow the piece and draw attention away from the rest of your outfit.

Seamless styles are also a winner for a sleek, smooth finish. "If you're looking for seamless underwear microfibre is your best friend." says a spokesperson at Boux Avenue, "This smoothing, soft and lightweight material helps ensure no VPL lines with your knickers but also creates a seamless look in bras creating the illusion of invisible underwear."

If you're wondering what colour to opt for, I'd suggest matching your underwear to your outfit for a cohesive feel however if this proves tricky, a shade closest to your natural skin colour can also work and give a more risque appearance.

The best underwear for sheer skirts and trousers

4. Strapless Dresses

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Strapless dresses and summer go hand in hand but with them often comes uncomfortable strapless bras or stick on styles that won't stay put longer than a few hours. One way to combat this is to swap your bra for boob tape which I mentioned previously. It works just as well for strapless styles as it does for backless dresses however rather than placing the tape vertically over the shoulders, it should be applied horizontally to create a bandeau of support.

Tove Lauryn strapless midi dress £635 at Farfetch

If you'd prefer something more substantial, a strapless bra is also a great option when fitted properly. Ria Matthews, Customer Experience Manager at Bravissimo, has a checklist to ensure the perfect fit, "Firstly, the back should feel firm but comfortable and you should be able to pull the band away from your body by about an inch. We also recommend leaning forward and sweeping and scooping your boobs into the bra to make sure they are filling the cup without any gaps at the bottom as this will ensure a super secure and supportive fit. Lastly, [if possible] the best way to find your perfect bra in your most supportive and comfortable fit is to bring your dress in for your fitting in store or on a virtual fitting via video call."

The best underwear for strapless dresses

5. Figure hugging outfits

(Image credit: @fisayolonge)

Finding the perfect underwear pairing for a figure hugging dress takes some thought as there are many things you may want to consider. First of all, and most importantly in my opinion, is you want your underwear to appear invisible with no hint of a VPL or band in sight. Because of this, I'm a huge fan of a bodysuit over a traditional two-piece set as it minimises the amount of edges that can make an unwelcome appearance.

Next, while shape wear is definitely not a necessity, it can be useful if you want to achieve a smooth and sculpted finish. When it comes to briefs, I've found Spanx to be the most effective, offering a smooth line, a cinched waistband (that still allows me to breathe unlike another brand that shall not be named) and, most importantly, no unwanted rolling at the waistband.

If you're wondering how to choose the right size of shapewear Spanx have some advise, after all, it's a balancing act between achieving a sculpted look and still remaining comfortable, "Finding the right size shapewear can be tough, especially when hip and waist measurements fall into different sizing categories. If you're between sizes (ex: size medium waist and size large hips) We recommend choosing a seamless product," said Kiana Miree, Spanx Chief Merchandising Officer, "Shapewear is not meant to transform our figures, but rather provide us with a smooth layer while also allowing us to maintain our most authentic self in the way that we dress."

The best underwear for figure hugging outfits