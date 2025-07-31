This Sophisticated Summer Dress is About to Shoot to the Top of Your Wishlist

As a fashion editor, I always preach the importance of having an arsenal of outfit options at your disposal. Even if you’re a minimalist capsule wardrobe type, there’s no denying the smarts of having a multitude of pieces to choose between (even if you then choose to work and re-work them)—and so, for me to be telling you that from here on out, there’s only one dress you need to add to your basket this summer, you know it’s got to be good.

You may have come across Faithfull The Brand's Esenia dress already this season, as the maxi-length striped gown has been proving popular with influencers and stylish women alike. In the past few weeks alone, the likes of Ivana Ramirez, Tamara Mory and Marianne Smyth have all stepped out in the sleek striped style, pairing it with sandals and flip flops to create an array of chic holiday ensembles. Meanwhile, over at fashion platform Lyst, there has been a 230% increase in searches for the maxi dress since June— proving I’m not the only one with this dress on my radar.

But what exactly makes the Esenia dress the ultimate summer buy? Effortlessly elegant in its execution yet with a playfulness that feels appropriate for this time of year, the striped dress bridges the gap between quiet luxury dressing and statement summer style.

It’s muted and understated thanks to its simple square neckline and swishy draped skirt, yet also offers something unexpected thanks to its contrasting stripe prints and chic colour combo of dusty pink and tan tones.

“Founded in Australia and designed in Bali, Faithfull understands summer dressing better than most,” explains Lyst merchandising manager, Barbara Janeczek, of the Esenia's inexorable rise. "Their pieces aren’t just photogenic, they’re wearable. Just add flat sandals, some personality-packed jewellery, and you're the definition of effortless elegance.”

And while all seem to agree that the Esenia is the epitome of chic summer style, this is not a dress you'll only wear a handful of times.

Imagine it styled with embellished heels and a raffia clutch for summer weddings and elegant events, or dressed down with simple t-bar sandals and an oversize white shirt for a day in the office. Its life-span can be extended into the colder months too: just layer the dress over the top of a tan rollneck and finish with cream knee-high boots for an unexpected transition-season look.

In short: the Esenia dress has serious sartorial staying power, and is incredibly versatile to boot—making it an ideal investment to see you through this summer and beyond. No wonder it's having a major moment.

Plus, if the pink and brown style isn't for you, Faithfull's Esenia now comes in a number of other colourways that come with endless styling opportunities of their own. Happy shopping!

