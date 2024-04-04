As hemlines hit the floor here’s how to master this season's maxi trend

2023 was most definitely the year of controversial fashion trend revivals, from the return of the skinny jean to disc belts and halter neck tops , that all found their way back onto our fashion radar last year, if not in our shopping baskets. And, it seems we’re not done yet when it comes to the Y2K fashion resurgence, as there’s a new trend (or should I say an old one) that’s vying for a place back in our wardrobes this Spring and I must say, this is one I'm pretty happy about.

Spotted time and again on both street stylers and on the FROW in February earlier this year, as well as on celebs, like Rosie Huntington-Whitely and Jennifer Lawrence, maxi length fashion is back for Spring/Summer 2024, with floor-grazing fits fast becoming the styles to be seen in this season.

While maxi skirts first had a revival last summer, particularly in the form of the floor grazing denim maxi skirts, for Spring/Summer 2024 nothing is safe from the floor-length effect. From maxi skirts in all styles, from utility-inspired cargo skirts and column-shaped tailored styles, to maxi dresses that aren’t just for special occasions but can totally work for everyday too, all have undergone the maxi makeover. Even this seasons must-have transeasonal jackets have hit the floor, proving just how versatile the trend can be.

But why have we all gone crazy for all things maxi? Not only do they provide the perfect amount of coverage for the current transitional weather, but, there’s something ultra-chic about a maxi length, as it works to elongate your figure for a statuesque silhouette. Just ensure your piece fully hits the floor to gain the maximum effect.

How to wear the maxi trend for SS24

If you’re wondering how to wear the maxi trend this season, there’s no better place to look to for inspiration than the catwalks themselves. At Alberta Ferrettii’s Spring/Summer 2024 show, models paired sleek satin tailoring with flowing floor-length trench coats for a fluid feel, while at Balmain and Erdem, pleated floor length dresses and skirts gave a vintage twist on the maxi trend.

When it comes to styling, maxi skirts were layered under longline blazers and knits at many shows for a smart sophisticated feel, or take inspiration from Zimmermann and Ellie Saab, who gave the maxi it's 70's inspired moment by pairing maxi skirt and dresses with power platforms for even more inches.

So, now you know how to style it, keep scrolling for our edit of the best maxi skirts, dresses and transeasonal coats to shop now.

The best maxi skirts

The best maxi dresses