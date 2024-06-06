There’s a reason Free People bring back these dresses year after year - 19 timeless-yet-chic styles to shop now

I want every single one.

My love affair with Free People dresses started with my first ever ‘investment’ fashion purchase. The Taking Sides maxi weighed heavily on my student’s bank balance at the time, but I’d seen this particular summer dress style on so many of my favourite influencers’ that I simply had to try it out.

It has all the makings of a true investment purchase, you see, the design feels special and unique thanks to the low, strappy back and ruched corset detailing yet is still timeless enough that I could see myself wearing it year after year - and the same goes for the vast majority of Free People dresses.

The material is lightweight and super soft yet substantial enough to wear for dressier occasions. It also comes in loads of colours (25 to be exact) and a shorter mini design to suit your personal style.

Naturally, I’m on the lookout for more timeless-yet-chic Free People dresses to add to my summer wardrobe. The brand’s notorious floaty, beachy, bohemian vibe makes for surprisingly versatile pieces - I wear my maxi dress just as often in the city as I do on holiday - and the occasion wear is just as impressive,

In fact, Free People’s dresses are so incredibly chic that I had a difficult time narrowing down my selection to the 19 in this list, but after much deliberation, here are my top selections. The best of the best, if you will.

From maxi dresses to mini dresses, linen numbers to drop waist styles (more often than not complete with pockets) - here are the very best Free People dresses for you to browse through.

Shop our favourite Free People dresses:

Taking Sides Maxi
Taking Sides Maxi

I'm absolutely planning on buying my favourite Free People dress in more colours. I already own it in black, and next on my list is this chic chocolate brown.

Selkie x FP The Staycation Dress
Selkie x FP The Staycation Dress

This floral corset-detail dress feels very 'Bridgerton' and I am 100% here for it.

The Wolf Gang Casella Maxi Dress
The Wolf Gang Casella Maxi Dress

If you have a summer wedding coming up, this strapless bright pink number is the ideal choice.

FP One Ciella Printed Maxi Dress
FP One Ciella Printed Maxi Dress

I can't decide which colour I love most of the selection for this flattering maxi dress, but I think this summery marigold shade comes out on top.

Retrofete Marisol Dress
Retrofete Marisol Dress

And if you're after a more form-fitted style, might I suggest this elegant floral piece?

Georgia Hardinge Metal Dress
Georgia Hardinge Metal Dress

You can style this Georgia Hardinge dress either up or down with ease.

Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi
Onda Drop-Waist Tube Midi

Drop-waisted dresses are everywhere right now, and I have my eye on this Bandeau maxi. It's under3 £100, comes in 11 colours and has pockets. No big deal.

Easy Does It Maxi
Easy Does It Maxi

Another affordable drop-waisted win: this simple-yet-chic fine knit maxi.

Full Of Sunshine Cotton-Linen Mini
Full Of Sunshine Cotton-Linen Mini

Butter yellow is reigning supreme right now, and this low-back mini shift dress is a surprisingly elegant take on the sunny shade.

Eliza Maxi
Eliza Maxi

For hot summer days when you want a little more coverage, this long-sleeved flowy maxi is ideal.

Tach Victoria Gingham Dress
Tach Victoria Gingham Dress

Pick up this micro gingham number if you're a fan of patterned dresses but aren't much a fan of florals.

Baobab Gianni Dress
Baobab Gianni Dress

This Baobab maxi makes a bold-yet-chic statement.

Sweet Nothings Midi Dress
Sweet Nothings Midi Dress

This floral ruched maxi is the perfect balance between comfy and chic.

Alix Midi
Alix Midi

This draping halter neck number has the most flattering exaggerated low back.

Real Love Embroidered Dress
Real Love Embroidered Dress

This embroidered blue and white dress is making me lust after a Grecian summer.

Countryside Maxi Slip
Countryside Maxi Slip

You can dress this silky slip up with strappy sandals or down with cowboy boots and oversized knits.

Pintuck Paradise Maxi Dress
Pintuck Paradise Maxi Dress

I could see myself wearing this pleated white maxi dress in so many different ways.

Dahlia Embroidered Maxi Dress
Dahlia Embroidered Maxi Dress

I'm a huge fan of the gauze cotton and embroidered daisy design on this midi dress. It's the perfect everyday piece.

Look Into the Sun Maxi Dress
Look Into the Sun Maxi Dress

This maxi sundress looks far more expensive than it actually is.

