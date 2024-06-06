There’s a reason Free People bring back these dresses year after year - 19 timeless-yet-chic styles to shop now
I want every single one.
My love affair with Free People dresses started with my first ever ‘investment’ fashion purchase. The Taking Sides maxi weighed heavily on my student’s bank balance at the time, but I’d seen this particular summer dress style on so many of my favourite influencers’ that I simply had to try it out.
It has all the makings of a true investment purchase, you see, the design feels special and unique thanks to the low, strappy back and ruched corset detailing yet is still timeless enough that I could see myself wearing it year after year - and the same goes for the vast majority of Free People dresses.
The material is lightweight and super soft yet substantial enough to wear for dressier occasions. It also comes in loads of colours (25 to be exact) and a shorter mini design to suit your personal style.
Naturally, I’m on the lookout for more timeless-yet-chic Free People dresses to add to my summer wardrobe. The brand’s notorious floaty, beachy, bohemian vibe makes for surprisingly versatile pieces - I wear my maxi dress just as often in the city as I do on holiday - and the occasion wear is just as impressive,
In fact, Free People’s dresses are so incredibly chic that I had a difficult time narrowing down my selection to the 19 in this list, but after much deliberation, here are my top selections. The best of the best, if you will.
From maxi dresses to mini dresses, linen numbers to drop waist styles (more often than not complete with pockets) - here are the very best Free People dresses for you to browse through.
Shop our favourite Free People dresses:
I'm absolutely planning on buying my favourite Free People dress in more colours. I already own it in black, and next on my list is this chic chocolate brown.
This floral corset-detail dress feels very 'Bridgerton' and I am 100% here for it.
If you have a summer wedding coming up, this strapless bright pink number is the ideal choice.
I can't decide which colour I love most of the selection for this flattering maxi dress, but I think this summery marigold shade comes out on top.
And if you're after a more form-fitted style, might I suggest this elegant floral piece?
Drop-waisted dresses are everywhere right now, and I have my eye on this Bandeau maxi. It's under3 £100, comes in 11 colours and has pockets. No big deal.
Butter yellow is reigning supreme right now, and this low-back mini shift dress is a surprisingly elegant take on the sunny shade.
For hot summer days when you want a little more coverage, this long-sleeved flowy maxi is ideal.
Pick up this micro gingham number if you're a fan of patterned dresses but aren't much a fan of florals.
This embroidered blue and white dress is making me lust after a Grecian summer.
You can dress this silky slip up with strappy sandals or down with cowboy boots and oversized knits.
I could see myself wearing this pleated white maxi dress in so many different ways.
I'm a huge fan of the gauze cotton and embroidered daisy design on this midi dress. It's the perfect everyday piece.
Valeza Bakolli is Marie Claire’s Junior Shopping Editor. She previously worked at BuzzFeed, where she honed her skills in all things shopping - from gift guide curation to being first on the scene to feature the latest fashion and beauty drops. She’s made it her mission to encourage people to shop mindfully and with purpose. That’s why she dedicates hours of her time every day to finding the best products online so you don’t have to - from small and sustainable businesses wherever possible, of course.
