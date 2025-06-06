Dakota Johnson Enters her Revenge Dress Era in See-Through Nensi Dojaka

Proof that naked dressing is still a thing

Dakota Johnson wears Nensi Dojoka revenge dress
(Image credit: Aeon / Contributor via Getty)
Jump to category:
Mischa Anouk Smith's avatar
By
published
in News

Dakota Johnson is the latest celebrity to endorse the enduring naked dress trend, which despite Cannes’ high-profile ban, shows no signs of fading. So, while it might be a stretch to call her latest look—a sheer black top and midi skirt co-ord by Nensi Dojaka—a deliberate sartorial statement, that hasn’t stopped the internet from speculating.

Paparazzi agency Backgrid noted it was Johnson’s first public appearance since reports surfaced that she and Chris Martin had “ended their one-and-off relationship of eight years, marking the close of a long chapter.” And what better way to mark the (reported) close of a romantic chapter than with a fierce, attention-grabbing outfit? Though not technically a dress (though designed to look like one), wasn’t the term "Little Black Dress", and later, "Revenge Dress", coined for moments exactly like this?

Dakota Johnson wears Nensi Dojoka revenge dress

Dakota Johnson wears a Nensi Dojaka tulle gathered body in black and tulle fluted V-waist midi skirt for Late Night with Seth Meyers on June 5th, 2025 in New York

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnson’s take, from Nensi Dojaka’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, is quintessential Dojaka: spun from barely-there panels of whisper-thin tulle, with a wraparound bodice and a swishy, mermaid-hemmed skirt. Styled with sheer black tights, sharp pumps, and cat-eye sunglasses, the look was striking yet cool.

And while it’s a far cry from Princess Diana’s iconic off-the-shoulder black velvet Stambolian number that redefined power dressing in the ’90s, the intention feels aligned. Where Diana used elegance and defiance, Johnson channels a modern, minimalist sensuality. Different eras, and different silhouettes, but both undeniably noteworthy.

Shop Dakota Johnson's Nensi Dojaka Look

Renee Tulle Gathered Body in Black
Nensi Dojaka
Renee Tulle Gathered Body in Black

V-Waist Sheer Midi Skirt | 40
Nensi Dojaka
V-Waist Sheer Midi Skirt | 40

Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸