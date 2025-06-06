Dakota Johnson Enters her Revenge Dress Era in See-Through Nensi Dojaka
Proof that naked dressing is still a thing
Dakota Johnson is the latest celebrity to endorse the enduring naked dress trend, which despite Cannes’ high-profile ban, shows no signs of fading. So, while it might be a stretch to call her latest look—a sheer black top and midi skirt co-ord by Nensi Dojaka—a deliberate sartorial statement, that hasn’t stopped the internet from speculating.
Paparazzi agency Backgrid noted it was Johnson’s first public appearance since reports surfaced that she and Chris Martin had “ended their one-and-off relationship of eight years, marking the close of a long chapter.” And what better way to mark the (reported) close of a romantic chapter than with a fierce, attention-grabbing outfit? Though not technically a dress (though designed to look like one), wasn’t the term "Little Black Dress", and later, "Revenge Dress", coined for moments exactly like this?
Johnson’s take, from Nensi Dojaka’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, is quintessential Dojaka: spun from barely-there panels of whisper-thin tulle, with a wraparound bodice and a swishy, mermaid-hemmed skirt. Styled with sheer black tights, sharp pumps, and cat-eye sunglasses, the look was striking yet cool.
And while it’s a far cry from Princess Diana’s iconic off-the-shoulder black velvet Stambolian number that redefined power dressing in the ’90s, the intention feels aligned. Where Diana used elegance and defiance, Johnson channels a modern, minimalist sensuality. Different eras, and different silhouettes, but both undeniably noteworthy.
Shop Dakota Johnson's Nensi Dojaka Look
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
