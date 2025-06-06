Dakota Johnson Enters her Revenge Dress Era in See-Through Nensi Dojaka

Dakota Johnson is the latest celebrity to endorse the enduring naked dress trend, which despite Cannes’ high-profile ban, shows no signs of fading. So, while it might be a stretch to call her latest look—a sheer black top and midi skirt co-ord by Nensi Dojaka—a deliberate sartorial statement, that hasn’t stopped the internet from speculating.

Paparazzi agency Backgrid noted it was Johnson’s first public appearance since reports surfaced that she and Chris Martin had “ended their one-and-off relationship of eight years, marking the close of a long chapter.” And what better way to mark the (reported) close of a romantic chapter than with a fierce, attention-grabbing outfit? Though not technically a dress (though designed to look like one), wasn’t the term "Little Black Dress", and later, "Revenge Dress", coined for moments exactly like this?

Dakota Johnson wears a Nensi Dojaka tulle gathered body in black and tulle fluted V-waist midi skirt for Late Night with Seth Meyers on June 5th, 2025 in New York (Image credit: Getty Images)

Johnson’s take, from Nensi Dojaka’s Spring/Summer 2025 collection, is quintessential Dojaka: spun from barely-there panels of whisper-thin tulle, with a wraparound bodice and a swishy, mermaid-hemmed skirt. Styled with sheer black tights, sharp pumps, and cat-eye sunglasses, the look was striking yet cool.

And while it’s a far cry from Princess Diana’s iconic off-the-shoulder black velvet Stambolian number that redefined power dressing in the ’90s, the intention feels aligned. Where Diana used elegance and defiance, Johnson channels a modern, minimalist sensuality. Different eras, and different silhouettes, but both undeniably noteworthy.

Shop Dakota Johnson's Nensi Dojaka Look