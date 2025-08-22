Earplugs Are the Hottest New Accessory – and Loop Design the Best. Our Honest Reviews of Each Pair

I'll be honest - earplugs have never been a huge priority in my life. I generally don't find it difficult to fall asleep, and I've never been bothered by the sound levels of live events. And the impact of loud noise on my hearing isn't exactly the sexiest subject matter, so I hadn't given it much thought. That is, until I tried the viral and raved-about Loop earplugs.

Loved by celebrities, artists and production crews alike, they're almost unnoticeable yet seriously effective at blocking out loud noises and surround sound. Not to mention, they're cute. Sleek, minimalist, and available in countless colour ways, it's easy to see the aesthetic appeal of Loop earplugs. Gone are the days of garish neon foam plugs that always look slightly out of place - subtle metallic and pastel shades, in a small round silhouette, are finally here.

It's not just the chic look of Loop designs that has made them grow in popularity, but the hardworking designs, too. Boasting powerful noise reduction thanks to the oval foam-silicone ear tips that follow your ear’s natural shape, they're some of the most comfortable buds on the market - and that's coming from someone who can't use in-ear headphones because they're too hard on my ears. Reusable, customisable, and available with a handy carry case, certified hearing protection has never been so easy.

And I'm not the only fan on the Marie Claire UK team; Senior Health and Sustainability Editor, Ally Head, has also become a total convert after testing them at a four-day-long festival last week. On the hunt for more wellness gifts? Don't skip our round-ups of the best wellness planners, best sunrise alarm clocks, best fitness trackers, and best self care products. And for more need-to-knows about the various Loop models, tried and tested by us - keep scrolling.

How we tested Loop earplugs

Ally and I have tried all the Loop models between us, and we have really put them through their paces. We've both used them at multi-day camping festivals, as well as for sleeping, live music events, travelling, and more. Pretty much every situation that calls for earplugs has been tried out, so you can trust us when we say they really work.

Best Loop earplugs, reviewed

1. Best for sleep

Loop Dream Today's Best Deals £44.95 at Healf Reasons to buy + Extremely comfortable for night-long wear + Very soft silicone material + Easy to put in Reasons to avoid - Can be almost too noise cancelling

I never expected a pair of earplugs to be one of my most treasured possessions, but the Dream model has managed it. I actually panic if I'm away for even a night and forget to pack them. As mentioned, I'm usually quite a good sleeper even if there is some noise going on, so I had rarely used earplugs in the past. But after hearing friends rave about Loops, I thought they were worth a go for a weekend festival.

I always assumed it was inevitable that you hardly sleep at a festival, which never bothered me too much. But for the first time in my ten years going to camping festivals, I managed to sleep entirely through the night and wake up at 9am - entirely unheard of at any type of festival - thanks to my Loop Dreams.

I could still hear a tiny bit of music from the various stages when I first put them in, but the Dreams reduced them to a soft hum rather than a thumping bass, which meant falling asleep took no time whatsoever. I have since used them at home to sleep when the TV is on, when neighbours are playing music, or when sleeping in the same room as a snorer, and they have never let me down.

The soft silicone material makes them ideal for sleeping, even if you're a side sleeper like me, and the different sized ear buds mean you can get a custom fit that won't budge or slip out. Yes, they're more expensive than your basic ear plugs, but I have never had anywhere as much success with other nighttime plugs. And although they're made for sleep, they can definitely be used during the daytime too - they just won't provide as much hearing protection as Loops specifically designed for live events.

My one and only complaint? They're almost too good - they have caused me to completely sleep through my alarm a couple of times, so use with caution if you have to be up for work the next day.

2. Best for live music

Loop Experience 2 Plus Today's Best Deals £39.95 at Loop Reasons to buy + Stylish metallic colour + Softens live music + Removable Loop Mute accessory for less noise when you need it Reasons to avoid - Hard to hear people talking to you

If you specifically want earplugs for live music and events, that's what the Experience model is made for. They filter noise by 17 dB so music stays clear, but at a safer volume (+3 dB with Mute), and they come with a removable Loop Mute accessory for less noise when you need it.

Having worn these for a few gigs and day festivals, I've found that they make live music softer but without compromising on sound quality. The bass generally sounds less heavy, and high volumes are made far more manageable. However, I do find it difficult to have a conversation with people next to me with these in - not a huge inconvenience, and it means that you also can't hear the sounds of people talking around you, which can sometimes be overstimulating.

Although they're made from a hard metal, the signature Loop silicone ear buds keep them comfortable in soft in the ear, not causing any irritation even after a few hours. I have even slept with them in when my Dreams haven't been on me, and they work pretty well, but of course they're not as soft as the all-silicone Dream. The main thing I love is the cool metallic finish that makes them feel more like an accessory than an unusual addition to my outfit.

Senior Health Editor Ally Head doesn't leave the house without her Experiences now, and can't imagine seeing live music without them now. "I tested the Loop Experience earplugs over the course of four days at a music festival last weekend and cannot stress enough how game-changing they are. You simply pop them in as you would any other headphone and immediately notice a big difference."

"Similarly to Amelia, I have to be quite careful with which headphones I use, as I have sensitive ears. Many are quite painful or leave a dull ache. But not my Loops - they're super comfortable, easy to use, and surprisingly effective at blocking out surrounding noise. It amplified my live music experience tenfold - I could actually hear the musicians for once, plus relied on the handy headphones when the crowd got a bit too noisy or I felt overwhelmed."

"Day to day, I pop them in if I want some quiet time on the tube home or just don't want to listen to the loud conversations around me."

3. Best for focus

Loop Quiet 2 Today's Best Deals £19.95 at Healf Reasons to buy + More affordable model + 24 dB (SNR) of noise reduction + Great for focus, travel or rest Reasons to avoid - Not as high sound protection as other Loops

Loop's Quiet model is the most affordable option out of all the Loops, so it's a good pair to start with if you want to dip your toe into the Loop world before investing in a slightly more high-tech pair. Quiet is also a brilliant all-rounder, because they reduce noise at home, work, when travelling, or just resting somewhere slightly noisy.

I've found they offer slightly less noise reduction than Dream, which is noticeable when sleeping, but I love them for day-to-day use when you can't totally switch off from sounds completely but want to feel less overstimulated or have some time to yourself without having to listen to music.

Made from the same soft silicone as Dream, they're equally as comfortable to lie down in and keep in your ears for long periods of time.

4. Best multi-use Loop earplugs

Loop Switch 2 Today's Best Deals £54.95 at Healf Reasons to buy + 3 different modes + Easy to change + Very stylish design Reasons to avoid - Chunkier shape

If you want a pair of earplugs for all eventualities but don't want to have to carry several pairs around with you at all times, the Switch is for you. You can shift between Quiet, Experience and Engage modes to change the noise level no matter where you are, and they're quick and easy to change. The chunkier metal design means they're not made for sleeping in, but they work for pretty much everything else.