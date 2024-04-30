5 ways to wear butter yellow, Spring’s most striking shade

Spring and pastel tones are synonymous with each other, filling up our wardrobe every year as the warm weather shows its promise and departing just as quickly once brighter summer shades take hold. This year however, I have a feeling it’s going to be different, as there’s one pastel tone in particular that’s been taking hold of my instagram feed, my TikTok FYP and, in consequence, my shopping basket as of late, and it’s so good I predict we’ll be reaching for this one all year long. Butter yellow has entered the chat and it's real crowd pleaser.

First spotted on the SS24 catwalks at the likes of Christopher Esber and Molly Goddard, butter yellow’s step into the spotlight has been anything but subtle. Recently, it's been the shade of choice for many street stylers and influencers while Aubery Plaza and Lily Gladstone both took the red carpet in the hue earlier this year. And, it’s not just fashion that’s going butter yellow crazy, Selena Gomez opted for butter yellow nails recently too making the buttermilk mani officially a thing and cementing the tone as the shade to be sporting this spring.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The great thing about butter yellow in comparison to other pastel tones, is that it isn’t too overpowering making it ultra-wearable and an easy addition to most people’s wardrobes. As it sits between a beige and bright yellow, the soft buttery tone is ideal for those who are more colour adverse when it comes to dressing as well as lovers of traditional sugary, sweet pastel shades. Plus, if you were a fan of last year’s dopamine dressing trend, you’ll have to agree it doesn’t get much more mood boosting than a yellow hue, even in this more muted iteration.

If you’re wondering how to style butter yellow, it’s actually incredibly wearable. Thanks to its muted undertone it pairs effortlessly with both neutrals (as you’ll see below) as well as top-to-toe colour for a tonal look, meaning you can easily adapt the trend to suit your personal style. However, if you’re still not sure just how to bring butter yellow into your wardrobe don’t worry, as we’ve got all the inspo you need. Below are 5 easy ways to wear butter yellow this season as well as the best wardrobe staples and accessories to go style alongside them. Get ready to look good enough to eat...

5 Ways To Wear Butter Yellow

1. Soft tailoring

(Image credit: Getty Images)

If you’re looking for a simple way to work butter yellow into your current wardrobe, a smart pastel toned blazer is an easy addition. Pair with similarly light toned neutrals for a chic and sophisticated look, ideal for wearing everywhere from the office to brunch.

2. The summer dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Floor-grazing maxi length dresses are big news right now so tap into two trends by opting for one in a sweet, buttery yellow hue. This dress from Zimmermann will look just as great dressed up with coordinating kitten heels as it will with flat sandals for serious versatility.

3. Transeasonal knitwear

(Image credit: Getty Images)

We all know the weather doesn’t seem to want to make up its mind these days, so inject the spring-ready feeling into your cosy wardrobe by opting for a pastel toned knit. This one from Ami can be styled with trousers now, the switch for a butter yellow satin skirt on warmer days.

4. Matchy Matchy

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nothing makes getting dressed in the morning easier than opting for one hue from top-to-toe. Simply add a matching butter yellow trench coat or boxy jacket over this look for an on-trend outfit that will look like you spent much more time outfit planning than you did.

5. Lots of layers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Another weather savvy take on the trend, this look proves you shouldn’t just save butter yellow pieces for bright sunny days. Simply layer up a matching coat, jacket and knit for a look that feels cohesive and considered.