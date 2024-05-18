I'm a fashion editor and this is my fallback dress every summer

I have a well-documented love for dresses, which are a welcome tonic for my soul following months of jeans and jumpers.

And whilst I love many styles of summer dresses, there is one style that I always fall back on when I'm in a rut: the satin dress.

I usually opt for a 90s-style slip dress, which is versatile enough to be worn with anything. In the day, I'll usually style it with a denim jacket and flip flops or retro trainers, and in the evening, dress it up with a rope pendant necklace and heeled sandals.

In fact, it's such a failsafe option in my wardrobe that I own one in several colours and prints. But before you start judging me, let me tell you I'm far from the only one with this obsession.

Just last month, I couldn't stop scrolling TikTok without seeing that viral turquoise satin Zara dress.

Whilst it has since sold out (the power of social media), there are plenty more options on the high street that are still available.

They're slightly more affordable than silk dress but pack no less of a sartorial punch. Perfect for work and events, you won't ever go wrong with these satin dresses.

Zara, Slip Dress With Beaded Straps £45.99 at ZARA

Zara, Satin Dress With Back Neckline Detail £49.99 at ZARA

VICTORIA BECKHAM X MANGO, Satin Dress £140 at Mango

Reiss, Green Satin Drape Tuck Midi Dress £158 at Reiss