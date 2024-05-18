I'm a fashion editor and this is my fallback dress every summer
I have one in every colour
I have a well-documented love for dresses, which are a welcome tonic for my soul following months of jeans and jumpers.
And whilst I love many styles of summer dresses, there is one style that I always fall back on when I'm in a rut: the satin dress.
I usually opt for a 90s-style slip dress, which is versatile enough to be worn with anything. In the day, I'll usually style it with a denim jacket and flip flops or retro trainers, and in the evening, dress it up with a rope pendant necklace and heeled sandals.
In fact, it's such a failsafe option in my wardrobe that I own one in several colours and prints. But before you start judging me, let me tell you I'm far from the only one with this obsession.
Just last month, I couldn't stop scrolling TikTok without seeing that viral turquoise satin Zara dress.
Whilst it has since sold out (the power of social media), there are plenty more options on the high street that are still available.
They're slightly more affordable than silk dress but pack no less of a sartorial punch. Perfect for work and events, you won't ever go wrong with these satin dresses.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
