Flared Jeans are Back for Autumn/Winter 2025—and They're More Versatile Than You Might Think

It's been a whole six months since the internet experienced the great flared jeans debate—a contentious argument that divided everyone from denim experts to half of MC HQ, about whether flared jeans were, in fact, about to make their their way back into our wardrobes.

As a result, the summer months saw a slight uptick in the denim silhouette—but it was the Autumn/Winter 2025 runways that cemented their return for the season ahead.

Designers moved away from the flared jeans' Noughties connotations and instead took a more modern approach. At Chanel, Chloé and Balenciaga, it was all about high-rise cuts in true blue and dark denim washes—not a 2000s-adjacent low-slung waist, bleach-mark, or rip in sight.

Chanel, Chloé, Balenciaga- Autumn/Winter 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Are Flared Jeans in Style for AW25?

The answer is a resounding yes, according to experts. Buyers predict that flared jeans will be one of Autumn/Winter 2025's biggest denim trends, especially ones featuring a slightly relaxed leg and a high-rise waistband. “This season's shows have showcased a strong presence of slouchy styles alongside high-rise flares," notes Mytheresa's chief buying officer Tiffany Hsu.

According to Google, searches for "flared jeans" have increased by 184% in the past couple of weeks, further confirming that we're gearing up for an autumn filled with flares.

How to Style Flared Jeans

Regardless of what you may have heard, flared jeans are a very versatile cut and surprisingly easy to style. Mimicking the streamlined look of skinny jeans with the addition of a stylish baggy flare from the knee onwards, the silhouette creates a polished aesthetic—particularly when paired with structured pieces.

Make like Anouk Yve and opt for a tucked-in blouse styled with a blazer for a simple yet elegant office look. For a more casual approach, consider tucking a graphic T-shirt or a cropped cashmere jumper into the waistband for an easy everyday ensemble.

As for footwear, I personally like to style my flared jeans with heeled flats or ankle boots to give me a bit of lift—but if puddling hemlines aren't a concern for you, then style with ballet flats or trainers for a more nostalgic, cool-girl look.

Ready to add some flair (get it?) to your denim wardrobe collection? Below, I've rounded up the best flared jeans to buy this season.