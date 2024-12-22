Funnel neck coats are the chicest way to brave Winter
A touch of utilitarian sleekness
Funnel neck coats, with a little help from Phoebe Philo and her namesake collection, are top of the outerwear agenda again, and I couldn't be happier.
Having been shunned in favour of scarf coats and shaggy coats in the past couple of years, they've recently been embraced by celebrities such as Victoria Beckham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Elsa Hosk.
From a celebrity point of view, their distinctive high collar, paired with some oversized sunglasses, are ideal for going incognito in the streets of LA or London.
From a mere mortal point of view, they offer a sleek alternative to scarves for wrapping up warm against the harsh Winter weather - meaning you can forego unnecessary layers in favour of a more minimalist look.
Designers other than Phoebe Philo are championing the trend in their Autumn/Winter 2024 collections, with notable looks from Stella McCartney, Proenza Schouler and Chloe.
Each offered their own take on the trend, from minimalist utilitarian styles to cosy faux-fur and cape styles, all with the addition of the high neck collar.
The Marie Claire fashion team also spotted funnel neck coats during this past fashion month in the Spring/Summer 2025 collections, a sure sign that this trend is here to stay, so now's the time to invest.
Shop my edit of funnel neck coats below.
Shop funnel neck coats
Penny Goldstone is the Contributing Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes about catwalk trends and the latest high street and Instagram sartorial must-haves. She also helms the Women Who Win franchise.
She has worked in fashion for over 10 years, contributing to publications such as Cosmopolitan, Red, Good Housekeeping, and Stylist.
