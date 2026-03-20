Show Creators Have Given an Unexpected Update on Big Little Lies Season Three

Big Little Lies continues to make headlines, with executive producers Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman confirming that the highly-anticipated third season is officially in development.

The HBO drama series is an adaptation of Liane Moriarty's best-selling novel, following five mothers in Monterey, California, whose lives are turned upside down after a school incident involving their children.

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The critically acclaimed series stars Reese Witherspoon (Madeline Mackenzie), Nicole Kidman (Celeste Wright), Shailene Woodley (Jane Chapman), Laura Dern (Renata Klein) and Zoë Kravitz (Bonnie Carlson), with the first season adapting Moriarty's source material.

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However, without a book sequel to work from, season two of the HBO show expanded on the original. And with the series, airing in 2019, leaving room for a third instalment, there has long been talk about the next season.

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Now, show creators have given an update about the Big Little Lies universe, and surprisingly the next instalment is coming in book form, with Moriarty releasing its sequel, Big Little Truths, this August.

The novel, coming over ten years after the original, will see Moriarty revisit BLL's "unforgettable circle of women." And it has been confirmed that her first ever sequel will be adapted for season three, with the full cast reportedly expected to return.

"The last time we saw Madeline, Celeste, Jane, Renata, and Bonnie, their children were just five years old," reads the synopsis of Big Little Truths. "But now the kids are in high school, with all of the drama that accompanies teendom (goodbye playdates, hello drugs, sex, and alcohol).

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"When a strange man lurks around the school asking supposedly innocent questions and the principal receives a severed human finger in the mail, the community is in an uproar," it continues. "This tightly connected group will finally have to face the full repercussions of the big little truths they have - and haven’t - shared with their kids, with each other, and with themselves."

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"I found it such a joy to return to this beachside town with Celeste, Madeline and Jane," Liane Moriarty announced in a statement, following the news of Big Little Truths. "It felt like I was catching up with old friends.

"I really hope readers experience that same sense of a reunion," she added. "Of course I’ve changed since I wrote Big Little Lies, and the world has changed, so it was fascinating to think about how these characters might have changed too especially as they deal with the challenges of raising teens.”

Big Little Truths is set to be released by Penguin Random House on August 25, 2026, but it is not yet known when season three will air on TV.

We will continue to update this story.