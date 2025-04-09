Chloé's viral kitten-heel jelly shoe is the season's must-have sandal
Chemena Kamali has done it again
Prior to last year, if you had told me the terms "jelly shoes" and "chic" would regularly be found in the same sentence, I’d have laughed in your face. Playful? Sure. Practical? Maybe. But stylish? It just wasn’t even a word that came to mind.
Then, along came The Row. The quiet-luxury brand reinvented the throwback 90’s sandal style in a cool, caged iteration for its Spring/Summer 2024 show—and suddenly anyone with style prowess was stepping out in a pair of jelly flats for the first time in decades. It was official: the squelchy plastic shoe didn’t just have nostalgic appeal, it was a whole fashion moment in itself.
But while The Row may have started the trend, it's not the only brand leading the jelly shoe renaissance this season. As part of her SS25 collection, Chloé creative director Chemena Kamali sent a whole host of jelly styles down the catwalk, paired with boho floral dresses, puffed-up bloomers and harem pants. And because where Chloé leads we all undoubtedly follow, it’s these jelly shoes that have fast become the style to invest in this spring.
As I mentioned, Chloé didn’t just send one jelly style down the runway. Models took to the catwalk in jelly iterations of the brand's iconic wooden wedges as well as kitten heel styles reminiscent of your favourite flip flops. While both will prove a stylish addition to your holiday wardrobe, it’s the latter that I’ve got my eye on—and I'm not the only one.
Just last month, influencer Arielle Charnas shared a snap from her holiday, of herself sporting a pair of Chloé's kitten heel jelly sandals with a frilly floral top and white straight-leg jeans, while Madison Rae took to Instagram to unbox her very own pair, too.
The great thing about Chloé’s kitten heel jellies is that they are incredibly versatile. While you can look to Arielle and Madison for outfit inspiration, these sandals also work perfectly with summer dresses and shorts, as the brand's SS25 runway show proved. The key is to lean into their more elevated shape: rather than thinking of them as a throw-on pair of everyday sandals, style them as you would your favourite kitten heels, but with a playful twist.
If you can get your hands on a pair at all, that is. As further proof of their popularity, Chloé’s sandals practically sold out everywhere within hours of their release— however, I’ve managed to track down a few pairs online for those who simply can't wait for a re-stock. None in your size? Watch this space, as I predict a style this good will be back in no time.
Shop Chloé’s Kitten Heel Jelly Shoes
