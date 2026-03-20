How Prince William and Princess Kate Are Prepping for Their Royal Future As King and Queen

The Prince and Princess of Wales are planning to modernise the monarchy during their reign, with their "slimmed-down" approach said to be more relatable.

This reportedly involves moving away from outdated traditions, with the future King and Queen already parting with "archaic" systems behind closed doors.

"Even though they of course hope the King is around for many years to come, they are both ready to step into the roles when required," royal expert Russell Myers has explained. "Which has come from a reliance on each other."

The Prince and Princess of Wales have been front and centre in 2026, stepping up as leaders within the royal family.

And with the future King and Queen widely acknowledged as change makers, the royal couple is said to be planning to reshape the monarchy during their reign, opting for a more relatable, slimmed-down and modern system.

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This is something royal expert Russell Myers has opened up about this month, releasing new biography, William & Catherine: The Monarchy’s New Era: The Inside Story.

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And in a recent conversation with Vanity Fair, Myers went on to explain how Prince William and Princess Kate are already prepping for their royal future as King and Queen.

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"We have seen in recent times William openly speaking about change - and 'change for good,'" Myers explained in the recent interview.

"This will involve making the monarchy more accountable, such as William’s ongoing audit with the Duchy of Cornwall, and more relatable, such as William and Catherine centering on public work that has more impact across many years, such as his homelessness project Homewards, the environmental project Earthshot, or Catherine’s early years work."

"Both the Prince and Princess of Wales want to rule, when the time comes, with more empathy and a greater personal relationship with the people," he continued. "And we are seeing that with the way they speak about their own mental health and wellbeing, it’s incredibly forward-looking."

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This, according to Myers, also involves ending various outdated traditions behind the scenes, with the royal couple already changing the way they raise Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

"The children are aware of their position in the family and the wider world, but in a way that is very different to William and Harry’s upbringing," Myers reflected. "The concept of 'heir and spare' may be clear in the different roles the children will play in the future, but both William and Catherine view it as damaging and archaic, and it doesn’t feature in their upbringing of the children."

"They may only have a few more years until they are king and queen when their roles will change dramatically," Myers later reflected, noting that Prince William and Princess Kate have found "a great deal of common ground" navigating the situation together.

"Even though they of course hope the King is around for many years to come, they are both ready to step into the roles when required," Myers added. "Which has come from a reliance on each other and an appreciation that they will be leading a much slimmed down monarchy in the future."

We will continue to update this story.