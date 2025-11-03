As a Fashion Editor, This is the Only Item I Always Hold Out For In the Black Friday Sales
Discounted designer handbags are always a worthwhile investment
As a Fashion Editor, it's fair to say that I have amassed far more than my fair share of clothes, shoes, jewellery and accessories over the years. So, as tempting as the annual Black Friday fashion deals may be, I try to avoid them as much as possible.
Firstly, because my wardrobe is quite literally bursting at the seams—and secondly, because I have a bad habit of getting overexcited by discounts and end up buying things I really don't need. Instead, I try to follow a "buy less, buy better" ethos throughout the year, and limit myself to a few key cult buys to keep my wardrobe looking fresh each season.
That said, there is one specific fashion category that I always keep an eye on during Black Friday, because it's (almost) always worth the investment. That is: designer handbags.
When chosen and cared-for carefully, the best designer handbags are pieces that can truly last a lifetime, and in some cases, even appreciate in value over the years. They're also genuinely practical (micro styles aside), will get endless use, and can add a certain elevated polish to even the simplest of looks—not to mention being something of a status symbol nowadays.
We all know that prices have soared in recent years, however, rendering luxury arm candy something of a pipe dream for most fashion lovers. But the Black Friday sales make them that little bit more accessible, with luxury retailers like Mytheresa, Net-A-Porter and Farfetch offering discounts of up to 50% on some of the hottest designs of the moment, from brands like Chloé, Jacquemus, Balenciaga, Loewe, Toteme and The Row.
The trick to securing the best Black Friday designer handbag deals? Prepare well in advance. Make sure you've saved your favourite styles to your digital wishlists, so you can shop them the second the discounts (hopefully) hit—and keep an eye out for flash sales and further price cuts throughout the event for an even better deal.
Best Retailers for Black Friday Designer Handbag Deals: Quick Shopping Links
- Best for cult styles: Net-A-Porter
- Best for wide variety: Mytheresa
- Best for pre-loved luxury bags: Farfetch
- Best for surprise flash sales: Luisa Via Roma
For 2025, Black Friday officially falls on Friday 28th November, with discounts continuing through the weekend and into Cyber Monday on 1st December. Based on past years, that's when you can expect the biggest price cuts to occur—but I've already started spotting some great fashion items discounted in the early sales.
Keep scrolling to find the best designer handbag deals that are online and ready to shop now, ahead of retailers' official Black Friday events. And make sure to keep checking back regularly, as we will be updating this page with the official sales once they start to be rolled out.
Black Friday 2025: The Best Early Designer Handbag Deals
Under £250
Under £500
Under £1,000
Under £2,000
Ultra-Luxury Bag Deals
Clementina Jackson is the Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK. She writes, edits and commissions stories spanning catwalk trends, industry news, shopping must-haves, long-form fashion features, and interviews. She was previously Acting Site Fashion Editor at ELLE UK, and has also worked for a range of titles including Harper's Bazaar, Vanity Fair, Tatler, and Cosmopolitan.