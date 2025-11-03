As a Fashion Editor, it's fair to say that I have amassed far more than my fair share of clothes, shoes, jewellery and accessories over the years. So, as tempting as the annual Black Friday fashion deals may be, I try to avoid them as much as possible.

Firstly, because my wardrobe is quite literally bursting at the seams—and secondly, because I have a bad habit of getting overexcited by discounts and end up buying things I really don't need. Instead, I try to follow a "buy less, buy better" ethos throughout the year, and limit myself to a few key cult buys to keep my wardrobe looking fresh each season.

That said, there is one specific fashion category that I always keep an eye on during Black Friday, because it's (almost) always worth the investment. That is: designer handbags.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

When chosen and cared-for carefully, the best designer handbags are pieces that can truly last a lifetime, and in some cases, even appreciate in value over the years. They're also genuinely practical (micro styles aside), will get endless use, and can add a certain elevated polish to even the simplest of looks—not to mention being something of a status symbol nowadays.

We all know that prices have soared in recent years, however, rendering luxury arm candy something of a pipe dream for most fashion lovers. But the Black Friday sales make them that little bit more accessible, with luxury retailers like Mytheresa, Net-A-Porter and Farfetch offering discounts of up to 50% on some of the hottest designs of the moment, from brands like Chloé, Jacquemus, Balenciaga, Loewe, Toteme and The Row.

The trick to securing the best Black Friday designer handbag deals? Prepare well in advance. Make sure you've saved your favourite styles to your digital wishlists, so you can shop them the second the discounts (hopefully) hit—and keep an eye out for flash sales and further price cuts throughout the event for an even better deal.

Best for cult styles: Net-A-Porter

Net-A-Porter Best for wide variety: Mytheresa

Mytheresa Best for pre-loved luxury bags: Farfetch

Farfetch Best for surprise flash sales: Luisa Via Roma

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

For 2025, Black Friday officially falls on Friday 28th November, with discounts continuing through the weekend and into Cyber Monday on 1st December. Based on past years, that's when you can expect the biggest price cuts to occur—but I've already started spotting some great fashion items discounted in the early sales.

Keep scrolling to find the best designer handbag deals that are online and ready to shop now, ahead of retailers' official Black Friday events. And make sure to keep checking back regularly, as we will be updating this page with the official sales once they start to be rolled out.

Black Friday 2025: The Best Early Designer Handbag Deals

Under £250

Marc Jacobs The Sack mini metallic leather top handle bag £175 at Harvey Nichols UK This metallic silver bag is perfect for the upcoming party season, and almost irresistible at half price.

Under £500

Toteme Scooped Leather Shoulder Bag £504 at Mytheresa - UK Investing in a simple, black leather shoulder bag will never not be a good idea—especially when it's Toteme, and 20% off. JACQUEMUS Le Bisou Perle Embellished Snake-Effect Leather Shoulder Bag £345 at NET-A-PORTER Not only is Jacquemus' Le Bisou Perle something of a modern-day cult bag, but this chic snake-effect style is bang on trend right now, too.

Under £1,000

Simone Rocha Heart Faux Pearl-Embellished Clutch £519 at Mytheresa - UK If you're getting married this winter, or even next year, don't miss the chance to secure this dreamy bridal bag from Simone Rocha in the sales. Stella Mccartney Tiny Falabella Shoulder Bag £590 at FARFETCH UK You're getting multiple bags in one with the iconic Falabella, that can be worn on the shoulder or folded over to become a chic clutch. And given it's been a must-have for close to 15 years now, you can rest assure that it's a sound investment. RABANNE Sparkle Leather-Trimmed Pailette-Embellished Faille Tote £780 at NET-A-PORTER No one does a party bag quite like Rabanne, and this one will keep its cool-factor and sparkle through many festive seasons still to come.

Under £2,000

Chloé Charms Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag £1,163 at FARFETCH UK Currently, Farfetch is offering 25% off the season's must-have Chloé charm bag, that will be automatically applied at checkout (while stocks last). Balenciaga Mini Leather Le City Top-Handle Bag £1,390 at Harrods Balenciaga's cult Noughties-era City bag is officially back, and currently with a rare 10% off via Harrods. VALENTINO GARAVANI 9to5 Embellished Leather-Trimmed Calf Hair Shoulder Bag £1,950 at NET-A-PORTER The Valentino Garavani 9-to-5 bag is a timeless style that's also deceptively capacious, making it an excellent everyday bag. I love this animal-print, calf-hair iteration in particular—especially since it's 40% off. Chanel Pre-Owned 2015-2016 Medium Quilted Caviar Easy Flap Shoulder Bag £1,920 at FARFETCH UK Why spend upwards of £10,000 on a brand-new Chanel flap bag when you could get a pre-loved one for less than a fifth of the price? It's the more sustainable option, too.

Ultra-Luxury Bag Deals

The Row Belvedere Leather Tote Bag £3,252 at Mytheresa - UK If you didn't make it to The Row's viral New York sample sale, the Mytheresa sale might just be the next best thing, currently offering 40% off this classic brown leather bucket bag. Khaite Augustina Suede Shoulder Bag £2,163 at Mytheresa - UK Given their insider-favourite status and timeless aesthetic, Khaite pieces rarely go on sale—so when they do, it's time to pounce.