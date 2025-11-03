LookFantastic’s Black Friday Sale for 2025 Has Officially Launched—These Are the Deals Not to Be Missed
As a Shopping Editor who has written about countless Black Friday beauty deals over the years, I pride myself on knowing a truly unmissable discount when I see one. Although there are very few retailers who don't take part in the sales period, there's one shopping destination in particular that delivers impressive discounts for the entire month, including on luxury fragrances and cult skincare—LookFantastic.
The beauty of LookFantastic is that you can find almost every bestselling brand on the site, and enjoy free delivery on orders over £25. And from now until the 9th of November, you can expect 20% off almost everything, and 25% off skincare and body products. Plus, today marks the official launch of The Black Friday Edit—a beauty box worth over £125 that can be yours for just £40. Not only that, but different savings will be launching every week until Black Friday itself, which falls on the 28th of November.
However, although the sales can be very tempting, my number one rule is to never buy anything for the sake of it. I only invest in products I know I will use day in, day out to avoid any unnecessary beauty waste. But with so many new products and brands on offer, narrowing down just what you need isn't always easy. That's why I've carefully compiled the very best LookFantastic products on sale that our expert beauty team swear by below.
LookFantastic Black Friday: Quick shopping links
- Get 25% off skin and body
- Enjoy 20% off bestselling makeup
- Save 50% on select products across all categories
- Shop The Black Friday Edit
- Browse all beauty offers
Shop LookFantastic Black Friday deals
This easily ranks as one of the best Beauty of Joseon products, and one of the best eye creams full stop. The gel-like formula contains gentle retinal (suitable for sensitive skin) and works to brighten, smooth and firm. I've noticed a big difference in my dark circles since adding this to my nighttime routine, and for £11 I will be repurchasing again and again.
Touche Éclat has been a staple in beauty editor makeup bags for years, and it's still one of the best under eye brighteners on the market. "Alongside being incredibly easy to use, I'll also argue the formula of Touche Éclat is unrivalled," says freelance beauty writer Jazz Harris in her review. "Rather than an obvious shimmer, the finish is incredibly natural making it ideal for someone, like me, who prefers a low-maintenance look yet doesn’t want to compromise on radiance."
Our Senior Beauty Editor, Katie Thomas, has been using this cleansing balm for over a decade and still rates it as one of the best money can buy. It is on the pricier side, so worth scoring with this 20% saving if you're in the market for a reliable makeup remover or nourishing cleanser.
I'm often asked by beginners which is the best retinol serum to start off with, and this one is always my answer. It doesn't cause a 'purge' like stronger retinoids often do, and it's extremely gentle whilst offering noticeable results.
Our former Executive Beauty Editor, Shannon Lawlor, raves about this serum. "If you struggle with hyperpigmentation (whether it be as a result of acne, like me, or other genetic or hormonal factors), I promise you this is the best serum for the job," she says. It's also worked wonders for my spot scars, and it's 25% off today.
Yes, you still need to wear SPF in the winter, and this has quickly shot up the list of my all-time favourites. The glowy tint means I don't need to wear foundation on top of it—it boosts radiance and neutralises redness on its own, and has a thin formula that's comfortable to wear and top up all day.
I've worn YSL's Libre for years and the Intense edition is easily one of the longest-lasting fragrances in my collection—I mean it, it lingers for days. Finding designer perfumes with big savings isn't all that common, so this 30% discount is a real standout.
After an unfortunate home bleaching incident, this shampoo and conditioner duo single-handedly saved my hair. Recommended by my hairdresser, it brought my hair back from the brink in just a few weeks. I absolutely swear by this combination for keeping blonde hair strong and healthy.
This tanning serum was one of our Skin Awards winners a few years ago, and it's still a staple in many of team MC UK's routines. "It's subtle but makes you look SO healthy rather than really tanned," says Katie, which makes it the perfect everyday glow-booster.
