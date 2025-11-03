LookFantastic’s Black Friday Sale for 2025 Has Officially Launched—These Are the Deals Not to Be Missed

As a Shopping Editor who has written about countless Black Friday beauty deals over the years, I pride myself on knowing a truly unmissable discount when I see one. Although there are very few retailers who don't take part in the sales period, there's one shopping destination in particular that delivers impressive discounts for the entire month, including on luxury fragrances and cult skincare—LookFantastic.

The beauty of LookFantastic is that you can find almost every bestselling brand on the site, and enjoy free delivery on orders over £25. And from now until the 9th of November, you can expect 20% off almost everything, and 25% off skincare and body products. Plus, today marks the official launch of The Black Friday Edit—a beauty box worth over £125 that can be yours for just £40. Not only that, but different savings will be launching every week until Black Friday itself, which falls on the 28th of November.

However, although the sales can be very tempting, my number one rule is to never buy anything for the sake of it. I only invest in products I know I will use day in, day out to avoid any unnecessary beauty waste. But with so many new products and brands on offer, narrowing down just what you need isn't always easy. That's why I've carefully compiled the very best LookFantastic products on sale that our expert beauty team swear by below.

Amelia Yeomans
Junior Shopping Editor

Amelia is currently Acting Junior Shopping Editor at Marie Claire UK. With a keen eye for lifestyle trends and a focus on quality over quantity, she is very clued up on the best products and brands on the market. She previously worked as a senior writer for woman&home, covering everything from product reviews and nail art trends to reporting on fashion weeks and the best-dressed celebrities at red carpet events.