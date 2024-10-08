I’m about to fly long-haul and this celebrity-approved travel throw is in the Amazon Prime Day sale

If Hailey Bieber can put a Barefoot Dreams blanket on her holiday wishlist, so can I.

Last Christmas, Hailey Bieber shared her gift guide on Instagram Stories (very hint hint, nudge nudge, in my opinion) and cosy girls like me were quick to notice that amongst the 818 Tequila was an altogether more relaxed and—dare I say it—normal gift. The item in question was a Barefoot Dreams blanket and it’s currently on sale with a 31% reduction this Amazon Prime Day.

Bieber isn’t the only star to name-drop the brand, Khloé Kardashian (make that all the Kardashians, in fact) has been spotted (no pun intended) in the CozyChic Barefoot in The Wild Throw (£76.50). However, it was Chrissy Teigen who put Barefoot Dreams on the map when she tweeted (of course) that she uses her throw “365”.

Another big name with a penchant for publicising her wishlist, Oprah added the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe (which is on sale for between £73-£105) to her 2021 “Favourite Things” list.

The label’s leopard-print throw has also made several cameo appearances on Madison Beer’s Instagram. All of which is to say, on this long-haul flight, I won’t be settling for the airline’s flimsy throw, I’ll be investing in something a little more…luxurious. If you’re still not sold, I’ve rounded up the best Barefoot Dreams-inspired styles on sale now.