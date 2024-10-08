I’m about to fly long-haul and this celebrity-approved travel throw is in the Amazon Prime Day sale
Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigen, the Kardashians *and* Madison Beer all swear by this cosy Barefoot Dreams throw.
If Hailey Bieber can put a Barefoot Dreams blanket on her holiday wishlist, so can I.
Last Christmas, Hailey Bieber shared her gift guide on Instagram Stories (very hint hint, nudge nudge, in my opinion) and cosy girls like me were quick to notice that amongst the 818 Tequila was an altogether more relaxed and—dare I say it—normal gift. The item in question was a Barefoot Dreams blanket and it’s currently on sale with a 31% reduction this Amazon Prime Day.
Shop celebrity-approved Barefoot Dreams throws
Bieber isn’t the only star to name-drop the brand, Khloé Kardashian (make that all the Kardashians, in fact) has been spotted (no pun intended) in the CozyChic Barefoot in The Wild Throw (£76.50). However, it was Chrissy Teigen who put Barefoot Dreams on the map when she tweeted (of course) that she uses her throw “365”.
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)
A photo posted by on
Another big name with a penchant for publicising her wishlist, Oprah added the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe (which is on sale for between £73-£105) to her 2021 “Favourite Things” list.
The label’s leopard-print throw has also made several cameo appearances on Madison Beer’s Instagram. All of which is to say, on this long-haul flight, I won’t be settling for the airline’s flimsy throw, I’ll be investing in something a little more…luxurious. If you’re still not sold, I’ve rounded up the best Barefoot Dreams-inspired styles on sale now.
A post shared by Madison Beer (@madisonbeer)
A photo posted by on
Shop the best Barefoot Dreams-inspired styles
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.
From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.
-
The One: Roger Vivier's Viv' Choc bag will never go out of style
An icon in the making
By Lily Russo-Bah
-
Our fashion editor went grocery shopping but came home with 10 incredible wardrobe additions, instead
Add to basket
By Natalie Hughes
-
I hated running for over a decade - but this small change made me love it, so much so I just *actually* enjoyed a race
It took years of trying, but I'm a convert.
By Jadie Troy-Pryde
-
Out of thousands of Amazon products, these are the ones our Editors rate most
From the incredibly useful to the endlessly chic
By Valeza Bakolli
-
I’ve scoured through Amazon for hours and trust me - these are the best prices I’ve seen in a while
Timeless staples to wear time and time again
By Valeza Bakolli
-
Amazon Prime Big Deal Days 2024 are here - we've rounded up the very best deals for you to shop before they're gone
Our carefully curated list
By Valeza Bakolli
-
There's 22% off this Drowsy Sleep Mask for Prime Day (which is priceless considering how much it's transformed my sleep)
I have the Drowsy Sleep Mask to thank for finally getting some decent shut-eye
By Lauren Hughes
-
The Levi's Ribcage Jeans are on sale for Amazon Prime Day—and I'm stocking up on both shades
As an existing fan of the Levi's Ribcage Jeans, this Amazon Prime Day offer is too good to miss
By Lauren Hughes
-
I have a lifelong hatred of ironing – so I bought this clothes steamer for 40% off in the Prime Day deals
And I'll never look back.
By Kate McCusker
-
Prime Day Watch Deals: The clock's ticking on this year's Prime Day deals
Time's up at midnight, time to shop now...
By Sarah-Rose Harrison
-
Why this everyday essential is my favourite Prime Day purchase (and you should get one too)
All deals end at midnight – so go, go, go!
By Kate McCusker