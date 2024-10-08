I’m about to fly long-haul and this celebrity-approved travel throw is in the Amazon Prime Day sale

Hailey Bieber, Chrissy Teigen, the Kardashians *and* Madison Beer all swear by this cosy Barefoot Dreams throw.

L-R: Hailey Baldwin CR Media, @madisonbeer, Radcliffe/Bauer-Griffin / Contributor via Getty
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Mischa Anouk Smith
By
published
in Deals

If Hailey Bieber can put a Barefoot Dreams blanket on her holiday wishlist, so can I.

Last Christmas, Hailey Bieber shared her gift guide on Instagram Stories (very hint hint, nudge nudge, in my opinion) and cosy girls like me were quick to notice that amongst the 818 Tequila was an altogether more relaxed and—dare I say it—normal gift. The item in question was a Barefoot Dreams blanket and it’s currently on sale with a 31% reduction this Amazon Prime Day.

Hailey Bieber airport style

(Image credit: Hailey Baldwin CR Media)

Shop celebrity-approved Barefoot Dreams throws

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Barefoot in the Wild Throw Leopard One Size
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Barefoot in the Wild Throw Leopard One Size

Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Barefoot in the Wild Throw Leopard One Size
Barefoot Dreams Cozychic Barefoot in the Wild Throw Leopard One Size

Bieber isn’t the only star to name-drop the brand, Khloé Kardashian (make that all the Kardashians, in fact) has been spotted (no pun intended) in the CozyChic Barefoot in The Wild Throw (£76.50). However, it was Chrissy Teigen who put Barefoot Dreams on the map when she tweeted (of course) that she uses her throw “365”.

A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)

A photo posted by on

Another big name with a penchant for publicising her wishlist, Oprah added the Barefoot Dreams CozyChic Ribbed Hooded Robe (which is on sale for between £73-£105) to her 2021 “Favourite Things” list.

The label’s leopard-print throw has also made several cameo appearances on Madison Beer’s Instagram. All of which is to say, on this long-haul flight, I won’t be settling for the airline’s flimsy throw, I’ll be investing in something a little more…luxurious. If you’re still not sold, I’ve rounded up the best Barefoot Dreams-inspired styles on sale now.

A post shared by Madison Beer (@madisonbeer)

A photo posted by on

Shop the best Barefoot Dreams-inspired styles

Ultra Soft Cozy Fleece Sherpa Throw Blanket
Ultra Soft Cozy Fleece Sherpa Throw Blanket

Pavilia Super Soft Leopard Throw Blanket for Couch, Fluffy Cozy Lightweight Beige Cheetah Blanket, Fuzzy Warm Knit Blanket for Bed Sofa, Tan, 50x60
Pavilia Super Soft Leopard Throw Blanket for Couch, Fluffy Cozy Lightweight Beige Cheetah Blanket, Fuzzy Warm Knit Blanket for Bed Sofa, Tan, 50x60

Ultra Soft and Plush Reversible Microfiber Throw Blanket
Ultra Soft and Plush Reversible Microfiber Throw Blanket

Bearberry Fuzzy Checkerboard Grid Throw Blanket Knitted Soft Cozy Warm Microfiber Blanket Decor for Couch Sofa Bed Travel Home (cream, 50''x60'')
Bearberry Fuzzy Checkerboard Grid Throw Blanket Knitted Soft Cozy Warm Microfiber Blanket Decor for Couch Sofa Bed Travel Home (cream, 50''x60'')

Mischa Anouk Smith
Mischa Anouk Smith
News and Features Editor

Mischa Anouk Smith is the News and Features Editor of Marie Claire UK.

From personal essays to purpose-driven stories, reported studies, and interviews with celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and designers including Dries Van Noten, Mischa has been featured in publications such as Refinery29, Stylist and Dazed. Her work explores what it means to be a woman today and sits at the intersection of culture and style. In the spirit of eclecticism, she has also written about NFTs, mental health and the rise of AI bands.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸