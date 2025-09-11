Bessette is the Insider-Favourite Shopping Platform to Bookmark for Discounted Designer Gems

Almost as soon as a fashion item is decreed a must-have of the season, it becomes impossible to get ahold of. Cue months-long waitlists, soaring resale prices, and scrums on second-hand sites—while the chances of its ever reaching the sale section are practically zero. In-the-know savvy shoppers, however, have a secret trick up their sleeves, and it's a site by the name of Bessette.

Launched in 2024 by Alli Sims Peter and Vanessa Mace, both of whom have a luxury fashion background, Bessette is "a unique hybrid of a curated off-price retailer, a dynamic flash sale platform, and an exclusive sample sale", all rolled into one chic online package. In short: it's the ultimate digital boutique filled with designer gems at rare discounted prices—including hard-to-find cult pieces such as The Row's Mara jelly flats, the iconic Margaux tote, Prada satin mules, Khaite knitwear, Chanel bags, and Toteme jackets. Little wonder it's fast becoming the insider-favourite shopping destination.

(Image credit: courtesy bessette)

"The initial idea came from the fact that Vanessa and I were obsessed with going to sample sales, but realised how a lot of the pieces were not treated with the respect they deserved," explains co-founder Alli Sims Peter. "Additionally, if you were shopping at an outlet, you would have to spend hours to dig through things to find the best pieces and really have an eye for what you're looking for. We realised the experience of a sample sale wasn't a luxury experience, despite most of the time still paying luxury prices even when discounted."

Instead, Bessette offers an elevated, one-stop-shop for luxury items at exclusive prices, all beautifully shot and styled by the team itself. "The outlet world is quite a wide scope, yet also not one people tend to think is inspiring or exciting, so we wanted to change that," explains Sims Peter.

Regular new drops, flash discounts on archival hits, rare one-offs, and the occasional "limited stock of really hot pieces that are still full price on major retailers" offer all the same buzz and excitement of an IRL sale—minus the exclusive access, endless queues, full-to-bursting rails, and tussles with fellow fashion fanatics that make for a decidedly un-glamorous, often stressful affair.

(Image credit: courtesy bessette)

Another distinguishing factor is that Bessette offers a highly curated, tight edit of products that its expert founders know will stand the test of time—so no panic-buy now, regret later situations, here. "The Bessette customer appreciates luxury but is considered," explains Sims Peters. "She prioritises quality pieces that will transcend trends and seasons—she has an awareness of contemporary style while prioritising timeless elegance, sustainability, and smart, long-term value."

As a result, best-selling brands on the site tend towards the more quiet luxury, everyday, low-key vibe, such as The Row, Jil Sander, Toteme, By Malene Birger and Prada—but you'll find some buzzier, big-ticket fashion items that are well worth investing in on there, too.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The trick to finding the real gems? "We are constantly receiving new stock, so make sure you're subscribed to our emails and follow our social media closely to be the first to know about drops," says Sims Peters. From experience, I'd say a thorough daily scroll on your morning commute is good practice, too—but in the meantime, I've selected a few of my favourites from the site to shop now before I do...