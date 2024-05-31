It's official, these controversial flats will be the shoe of the summer

You've heard it here first, rubber squelch sound and all: jelly flats are here to stay. The prolific elastic shoe is no stranger to both criticism and adoration. From its 1990s origin to its 2010 resurgence, the jelly shoe has gone through different iterations throughout the years. From its caged 90s silhouette to its American Apparel-era rubber fisherman sandal, I have been opposed to them all. Until now.

This past September, the eponymous fashion label The Row showcased its Pre-Fall 2024 collection in Paris. Known for its quiet luxury aesthetic and minimalistic approach to design, the brand firmly cemented the return of the jelly shoe as soon as the first look came down the runway, featuring a pair in a bright hue of red. Look two rapidly followed with a clear-coloured iteration, and so forth until the brand revealed its four colourways.

The Row 'Mara' jelly flats. (Image credit: The Row)

Over on the high street, Ancient Greek Sandals have released the Iro jelly flats in six pastel hues for everyday wear. From city to beach, these flats will see you through almost any terrain. Following suit from Prada's iconic rubber fisherman sandals commonly seen on Hailey Bieber, we can expect the unusual jelly shoe to be a top must-have over this summer.

Paired with your favourite 90s minimalism basics or a classic T-shirt and skirt combo, these jelly flats are sure to create a statement on their own. So, if you, like me, are fully convinced, I have rounded up the best jelly shoe options below. Happy shopping.