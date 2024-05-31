It's official, these controversial flats will be the shoe of the summer
Trust me
You've heard it here first, rubber squelch sound and all: jelly flats are here to stay. The prolific elastic shoe is no stranger to both criticism and adoration. From its 1990s origin to its 2010 resurgence, the jelly shoe has gone through different iterations throughout the years. From its caged 90s silhouette to its American Apparel-era rubber fisherman sandal, I have been opposed to them all. Until now.
This past September, the eponymous fashion label The Row showcased its Pre-Fall 2024 collection in Paris. Known for its quiet luxury aesthetic and minimalistic approach to design, the brand firmly cemented the return of the jelly shoe as soon as the first look came down the runway, featuring a pair in a bright hue of red. Look two rapidly followed with a clear-coloured iteration, and so forth until the brand revealed its four colourways.
Over on the high street, Ancient Greek Sandals have released the Iro jelly flats in six pastel hues for everyday wear. From city to beach, these flats will see you through almost any terrain. Following suit from Prada's iconic rubber fisherman sandals commonly seen on Hailey Bieber, we can expect the unusual jelly shoe to be a top must-have over this summer.
Paired with your favourite 90s minimalism basics or a classic T-shirt and skirt combo, these jelly flats are sure to create a statement on their own. So, if you, like me, are fully convinced, I have rounded up the best jelly shoe options below. Happy shopping.
Loved by the fashion set, these vinyl flats sold out almost instantly upon its release. Featuring a leather sole for comfort and coming in four different shades, the Mara flats are well on their way to became a cult-loved shoe.
These flats are at the top of my wish list this summer. These multihyphenate shoes will see you through any activity, comfortable and chic; we recommend a size up for some extra movement if needed.
When thinking of ultra-luxe jelly sandals, you can't go wrong with this Prada number. These rubber shoes are commonly seen on Hailey Bieber, paired with long denim shorts, a white T-shirt and a fluid trench coat.
Pair with a crochet summer dress for the beach or a great pair of denim for the city, these fisherman flats are a great summer go-to.
Getting some 2010 nostalgia? Us too, these jelly shoes are slowly but surely on its way to becoming a 2024 must-have.
Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK.
Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless.
