The Row's Margaux may have sold out, but here are 6 other super hot handbags right now
If you're a The Row mega fan, or simply haven't lived in a cave for the last few months, you'll know that the label's Margaux isn't only the new cult bag to have - celebrity fans include Kendal Jenner, Harry Styles, Jennifer Lawrence and Zoe Kravitz to name but a few - you'll also know that it's impossible to get your hands on.
Much like the Hermes Birkin, it now also has a huge waitlist, but it's also sold for more than its RRP on secondhand shopping sites like Vestiaire, the true sign of a long-lasting iconic handbag.
Libby Page, Market Director at NET-PORTER, explains: "The Row’s Margaux bag has been incredibly successful as it perfectly caters to the NET-A-PORTER customers’ desire for its practical, chic, and effortless silhouette. It instantly elevates a look to new heights of exceptional design and style. We’ve seen numerous iterations of the Margaux bag sell out."
If you're still waiting to get your hands on one, I wish you the best of luck, but if you'd like an alternative in the meantime, then I asked Libby what other handbags are hot right now. And you'll be pleased to know they're all available right now.
She says, "In the world of accessories, the focus is on the anti-gym bag, oversized totes, weekenders, and mesh shopping bags that cater to our customers’ desire for practical, chic, and effortless silhouettes that exude versatility. There are so many iterations of this trend, so there’s something for every style and personality.
The most searched brands in the bags category, in the last three months, by our customers were Gucci, Saint Laurent, Loewe, and The Row. In that same time period, the most searches styles of bags were raffia bags (+191%), tote bags, and beach bags."
You can shop the best-selling bags below.
Penny Goldstone is the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire, covering everything from catwalk trends to royal fashion and the latest high street and Instagram must-haves.
Penny grew up in France and studied languages and law at the Sorbonne Nouvelle University in Paris before moving to the UK for her MA in multimedia journalism at Bournemouth University. She moved to the UK permanently and has never looked back (though she does go back regularly to stock up on cheese and wine).
Although she's always loved fashion - she used to create scrapbooks of her favourite trends and looks, including Sienna Miller and Kate Moss' boho phase - her first job was at MoneySavingExpert.com, sourcing the best deals for everything from restaurants to designer sales.
However she quit after two years to follow her true passion, fashion journalism, and after many years of internships and freelance stints at magazines including Red, Cosmopolitan, Stylist and Good Housekeeping, landed her dream job as the Digital Fashion Editor at Marie Claire UK.
Her favourite part of the job is discovering new brands and meeting designers, and travelling the world to attend events and fashion shows. Seeing her first Chanel runway IRL at Paris Fashion Week was a true pinch-me moment.
