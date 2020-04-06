Selling clothes online can be the perfect way to practice circular fashion, or at least offset the money you spend on clothes. But there are so many sites out there, other than the obvious eBay route, so which one to pick? Here are a few options for you.

Best for: High street clothes

What’s the commission? You can sell up to 20 items for free, after that it goes up to £0.35 per item. Opting for a ‘buy it now’ listing instead of an auction will also cost a little more. If you’re item sells, you’ll be charge 10% of the sale including postage. eBay charges you once a month so make sure you remember as if you sell loads in a month it’ll likely sting a bit.

Best for: High street clothes. This differs from eBay in that there is no auction, so your item will go for asking price, though buyers get the option to negotiate the price. You can also swap items with other sellers.

What’s the commission? It’s free to list and sell on Vinted, which is a big bonus (though buyers are charged a small fee). However you do only get paid when your item is received (you post a picture of your Post Office receipt as proof of postage), however I’ve never had an issue with this.

Best for: Designer clothes. Selling designer items on eBay can be tricky, I’ve had authentic items being taken down before as the site didn’t deem them authentic. Vestiaire authenticates everything for you. You can either list it yourself and then send it to Vestiaire once it’s sold so they can check everything and send on to the buyer. Or you can send the item for Vestiaire to list from the start.

What’s the commission? Yes, it’s quite high but worth it for the hassle. If you sell yourself you get about 80% of the purchase price, and if Vestiaire sells it for you that goes down to about 75%.

Best for: Designer clothes. You can either list items yourself or use the concierge service that will do it for you, a great option if you’re time-poor.

What’s the commission? The commission depends on how much your items sell for. It’s between 17% and 33% and if you sell items below €40, you get charged a flat rate of €20, so it’s only worth selling if it’s an expensive designer item.

Best for: Instagram hits. If you’ve seen an items you love all over on Instagram, chances are you’ll find it on Depop. Many influencers also sell their clothes on there, and it’s super quick to use.

What’s the commission? 10% of all sales. You also get charged straight away meaning you don’t have any nasty surprises later on.

Best for: Bulk sales. ASOS Marketplace is a great place to establish your vintage online store, as you need to sell at least 15 items at a time. You’ll need high quality second hand or vintage piece, and to shoot them on a model, so it’s a bit more time consuming.

What’s the commission? £20 per month, and 20% from all items sold.

Best for: Local sales. Preloved is a bit like Gumtree, so while you can sell items to anyone, you can also search for items based on location, which will save you postage fees. You might not make as much on here as on other sites though, so it’s better for high street pieces.

What’s the commission? It’s all free.

Best for: Local sales. It’s a similar system to Preloved, a quick and easy way to get rid of unwanted clothes, though again you might not make the most cash out of this one. This works really for things like clothing bundles.

What’s the commission?

Best for: Vintage items. Etsy is great if you’re selling unique vintage pieces, and any that you’ve created yourself too.

What’s the commission? You’ll be charged a 3.5% transaction fee and a 3% payment processing fee