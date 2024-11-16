The Marie Claire editors tried on AGOLDE’s most iconic jeans for size, fit and style – this is our definitive guide

Shopping for jeans isn’t easy. There’s nothing worse than trying on 50 different pairs in a hot changing room – or worse still, having to do it in your own home and then package everything back up.

That’s why, for the first edition of the Marie Claire Team Try-On, we are road-testing one of our favourite brands when it comes to the best jeans for women , AGOLDE. The LA-based label doesn’t just deliver when it comes to denim trends , it sets them. From high-waist, wide-leg jeans to low-slung, baggy styles, they have something for everyone.

Six of us spent an afternoon trying on four AGOLDE’s most-loved styles, testing for size, fit and everything else. Scroll to see our definitive guide, with all the information you need to choose the right style and size.

DAME JEAN

Featuring a waist-defining high rise, a relaxed cut through the hips, and wide legs, the Dame jeans have a '70s-tinged sensibility. Styling-wise, a tucked-in blouse and heeled boots work well, while the clean, dark-blue rinse (brand colour 'Enamour') means it can be easily dressed up or down. We styled ours – and each of the other three denim fits – with AGOLDE's Adine T-shirt, which is the perfect boxy, cropped white tee.

Marie Claire fit notes: These jeans come up quite long, so we recommend either having them hemmed or wearing them with platform sandals or heeled boots if you're 5'5 or thereabouts. At 5'9, our Fashion Director Lily is able to wear hers with flats, while our 5'4-tall editors cuffed theirs. Dame fits large to size, so take one size smaller than usual for the perfect high-waist fit. Some of us even opted for two sizes down.

Shop AGOLDE Dame jeans:

KELLY JEAN

The Kelly jeans are a high-rise, relaxed, straight-leg style with a vintage-inspired extended in-seam – and Natalie and Dami's favourite. They have an effortless '90s feel, so style them accordingly; we love them with ballet flats or trainers and a denim jacket in a coordinating wash.

Marie Claire fit notes: The Kelly jeans tend to stretch out a little with wear, so better to choose a size that feels a little snug at the waist to begin with, as they will loosen. Some of the team preferred their true size, while others sized down by one.

Shop AGOLDE Kelly jeans:

REN

AGOLDE's Ren Jean is designed with a flattering high-rise waist, a relaxed fit through the hips, and finished with a wide leg silhouette. They look great with pointed pumps or chunky loafers.

Marie Claire fit notes: We found the Ren came up a little big, so we'd recommend sizing down by one – especially as it's designed to hug the natural waist. On Lily, who is 5'9, they hit at the perfect ankle length for ballet flats; on those of us who are 5'5 or shorter, they looked subtly cropped with heels and full-length with flats.

Shop AGOLDE Ren jeans:

LOW SLUNG BAGGY

This upsized, ultra-relaxed fit sits low on the hips with a directional, baggy silhouette. The Low Slung Baggy jean has a full length inseam and comes crafted from AGOLDE’s Organic Cotton blend with a touch of stretch – in other words, they’re as comfortable as they are cool.

Marie Claire fit notes: The beauty of the Low Slung Baggy is that it can be worn low on the hips (as intended) for an effortless, slouchy look, or higher on the waist (in a smaller size) – the team was divided in which fit they preferred. Overall, these jeans are generously sized so we’d recommend choosing one size smaller for a low-slung fit, and two sizes smaller if you’d prefer to wear them higher on the natural waist.

Shop AGOLDE Low Slung Baggy jeans: