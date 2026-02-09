Bored of Your Winter Coat? A Faux-Fur Collar Is the Easiest Way to Give It an Instant Upgrade
A style trick straight from the streets of Copenhagen
Copenhagen Fashion Week is the gift that keeps on giving. More than a full week after coming back from my first-ever trip to the Scandi style capital, I'm still taking inspiration from the city's crowd of cool girls—and their clever winter styling tricks in particular.
My personal favourite? Adding a faux-fur collar, snood, scarf or stole to a simple winter coat to transform it from functional to fashion-forward in seconds. Low-lift yet instantly impactful, it's the kind of smart styling trick that feels effortless and intentional at the same time—like you’ve thought about your outfit, but without actually trying too hard. Not to mention the fact it adds a much-needed extra layer of warmth to your ensemble, too.
Draped over a tailored wool coat, looped around the collar of a trench, worn atop a leather jacket or even slung casually across a shoulder, a faux-fur scarf adds texture, elegance and drama to a look in one fell swoop—and has the power to give even your oldest, most trusty, tired outerwear a new lease of fashion life.
In fact, that's the best thing about this trend: it doesn't require a full wardrobe overhaul or a hefty investment in yet another 'forever' coat. Instead, it invites you to look at what you already own with fresh eyes. That classic camel coat you’ve worn to death? Instantly revitalised. The black leather jacket that’s seen better days? Suddenly feels elevated. With just one throw-on-and-go winter accessory, your entire cold-weather rotation is instantly upgraded. Even Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has caught on, recently styling a fluffy Rat & Boa snood over a bomber jacket to level-up her look.
All that’s left to do now is find the perfect one to suit your personal style. From shearling stoles and statement snoods to chic collars and scarves, I’ve rounded up the best faux-fur accessories to shop now for that most fabulous final touch.
Shop Faux Fur Collars, Scarves and Stoles
