Prepare for These New Prada Pumps to Shoot Straight to the Top of Your Wishlist
Are these the 'It'-shoes of the season?
Manolo Blahnik’s Maysale mules, Miu Miu’s glossy patent slingbacks, Dries Van Noten’s buttery suede sneakers—these are the shoes you’ll find in the wardrobes of the quietly stylish. The sort of pieces that earn a knowing nod from a fellow fashion obsessive on the tube. Yet only a select few styles achieve such cult status, and now, there’s a new name vying for a place in your collection: the Prada Antiqued Leather Pumps.
Don't let the name fool you: this is no throwback court shoe or prim-and-proper heel. Far from it. First unveiled on Prada’s Autumn/Winter 2025 runway—where Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons continued their exploration of modern femininity—the pumps offer a bold subversion of the classic pointed-toe silhouette.
Proportions are tweaked and raw seams exposed, creating a shoe that feels both deeply considered and beautifully undone. A refined take on rebellion, if you will. It’s exactly this juxtaposition—of polish and imperfection—that makes them stand out.
Now, six months after their debut, the pumps are available to buy in four shades: rich cognac, deep cocoa brown, soft chalk white and a striking black-and-tan combination. Expect to see them cropping up on front rows, in street-style round-ups and—most importantly—on the feet of women whose wardrobes we all envy. Trust me when I say, they'll be sold out before you know it.
Shop Prada Antiqued Leather Pumps
Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features.