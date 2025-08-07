Manolo Blahnik’s Maysale mules, Miu Miu’s glossy patent slingbacks, Dries Van Noten’s buttery suede sneakers—these are the shoes you’ll find in the wardrobes of the quietly stylish. The sort of pieces that earn a knowing nod from a fellow fashion obsessive on the tube. Yet only a select few styles achieve such cult status, and now, there’s a new name vying for a place in your collection: the Prada Antiqued Leather Pumps.

Don't let the name fool you: this is no throwback court shoe or prim-and-proper heel. Far from it. First unveiled on Prada’s Autumn/Winter 2025 runway—where Miuccia Prada and Raf Simons continued their exploration of modern femininity—the pumps offer a bold subversion of the classic pointed-toe silhouette.

(Image credit: Prada)

Proportions are tweaked and raw seams exposed, creating a shoe that feels both deeply considered and beautifully undone. A refined take on rebellion, if you will. It’s exactly this juxtaposition—of polish and imperfection—that makes them stand out.

Now, six months after their debut, the pumps are available to buy in four shades: rich cognac, deep cocoa brown, soft chalk white and a striking black-and-tan combination. Expect to see them cropping up on front rows, in street-style round-ups and—most importantly—on the feet of women whose wardrobes we all envy. Trust me when I say, they'll be sold out before you know it.

Shop Prada Antiqued Leather Pumps

Prada Antiqued Leather Pumps £1,060 at Prada For anyone who loves the richness of brown leather, the cognac calfskin leather colourway is sure to grab your attention. Prada 85mm Antiqued Leather Pumps £1,060 The white chalk colour was a standout on the Autumn/Winter 25 runway, worn with a range of looks from floral print dresses to more structured suiting. Prada 85mm Antiqued Leather Pointed-Toe Pumps £1,060 at Farfetch The antique effect is best seen on the black/brown shade of the shoe, where vintage-feeling markings are immediately identifiable. Prada 85mm Antiqued Leather Pumps £1,060 at Farfetch The 85 mm heel lends the shoe a significant height while till being wearable, as shown here in the buttery cocoa brown colourway.