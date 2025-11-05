7 Types of Waterproof Footwear That Are Stylish and Sensible for Rainy Forecasts
Don't get caught out this autumn
If you live in the UK, a critical piece of your shoedrobe is something waterproof. Forget loafers that never quite regain their rigidity after a soaking, as well as soft-leather ballet pumps that get soggy as soon as the heavens open. What you need is a rundown of the best waterproof shoes that, crucially, combine style and substance.
For the weekend, I would personally opt for a lace-up hiking boot, even if your plans don't revolve around a hill climb. With their criss-cross frontage, creating a chic profile whether you're wearing them with barrel-leg jeans or tracksuit bottoms, they'll be able to withstand mud splatters and light showers as long as you spray them with something protective before leaving the house (I recommend Liquidproof Labs' Premium Protector). For particularly icy conditions, you might also want to consider what you might think of as snow boots (waterproof, insulated, you know the drill) or a good old-fashioned wellington (with a thick pair of thermal socks, obviously).
It becomes more difficult to serve in waterproof footwear when you're en route to work. My advice is to look for practicality; a leather riding boot that, okay, isn't technically waterproof, but has a sturdiness that should hold its own. If practicality just isn't your middle name, however, why not try something patent? Like a vinyl mac that's not 100% waterproof but still does a fairly decent job at keeping you dry, they could be the answer when it's raining but not pouring.
The Best Waterproof Shoes
Patent Boots
A patent boot that might be a) heeled and b) point-toed is unlikely to carry a waterproof certification, let's be honest. But for drizzly office days when your footwear needs to register as smart and soggy-proof, it will most likely pass muster as long as you're careful in the vicinity of puddles. Their beauty, of course, lies in the fact that you can pair them with a multitude of bottom halves, especially mid calf-length skirts.
Loafers
A loafer might not sound like a shoe that's particularly suited to soggy conditions, but a loafer with a chunky sole is a different proposition altogether. Designed with a sturdy block heel, as well as cleats in some cases, it's a shoe that, while not being strictly waterproof, should keep you relatively dry as you go about your business.
Snow Boots
If you're venturing outside in wet conditions, chances are it's also cold. That's why a waterproof snow boot—with a sizeable rubber sole and perhaps even an insulated lining for extra snug points—will be your best friend for wintry days that also feature a stormcloud.
Material: rubber and Nylon
Moon Boot's paired back version of a snow boot, is everything you need for cold and wet weather without the bulk of the snuggliest examples of waterproof footwear we've found in the market, with an upper that's specially designed to repel water so that nothing seeps through.
Riding Boots
Like patent boots, a riding-style boot doesn't necessarily have waterproof credentials. Thanks to its practical original purpose, however, it's a boot that should withstand light showers, as well as having a flat sole that's good on rain-slicked pavements. (FYI, if you do go for a heeled boot like Ellie Delphine, try and choose something with a track sole for extra grip.)
Lace-Up Hiking Boots
For rainy days when you need to zip around, a lace-up hiking boot is a safe bet. Grenson's has become the gold-standard, not least because of its ability to go with everything from denim skirts to ankle-length corduroy trousers.
Material: leather
Grenson's Nanette hiking boot is a countryside-favourite in the world of fashion editors courtesy of its sleek cut, lightweight feel and statement criss-cross laces. While its construction will keep out rain, the suede will need spraying before leaving the house (rain or shine).
Wellington Boots
Wellies, of course, don't need an introduction when it comes to waterproof footwear, but what you might have missed is some rather delicious collaborations: Tretorn x Kassl Editions and Aigle x Rouje, both of which have produced rubber boots that will most definitely stand out the next time you go on a rainy dog walk. And psst: you can also find short wellies that, on inclement days, can easily replace your Chelseas (Thandi Maqubela's are from Merry People).
Trainers
A technical sneaker made with Gore-Tex, a membrane that provides a windproof, breathable and water-resistant to durably waterproof protection, is probably one of your safest bets when the weather decides to unleash the waterworks—and thanks to brands like Salomon, a fashion-editor favourite, you can easily still look stylish while staying dry.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Natalie Hammond is a freelance journalist who’s written for publications including Grazia, The Financial Times, The Times, The Telegraph and gal-dem.