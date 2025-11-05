7 Types of Waterproof Footwear That Are Stylish and Sensible for Rainy Forecasts

If you live in the UK, a critical piece of your shoedrobe is something waterproof. Forget loafers that never quite regain their rigidity after a soaking, as well as soft-leather ballet pumps that get soggy as soon as the heavens open. What you need is a rundown of the best waterproof shoes that, crucially, combine style and substance.

For the weekend, I would personally opt for a lace-up hiking boot, even if your plans don't revolve around a hill climb. With their criss-cross frontage, creating a chic profile whether you're wearing them with barrel-leg jeans or tracksuit bottoms, they'll be able to withstand mud splatters and light showers as long as you spray them with something protective before leaving the house (I recommend Liquidproof Labs' Premium Protector). For particularly icy conditions, you might also want to consider what you might think of as snow boots (waterproof, insulated, you know the drill) or a good old-fashioned wellington (with a thick pair of thermal socks, obviously).

It becomes more difficult to serve in waterproof footwear when you're en route to work. My advice is to look for practicality; a leather riding boot that, okay, isn't technically waterproof, but has a sturdiness that should hold its own. If practicality just isn't your middle name, however, why not try something patent? Like a vinyl mac that's not 100% waterproof but still does a fairly decent job at keeping you dry, they could be the answer when it's raining but not pouring.

The Best Waterproof Shoes

Patent Boots

A patent boot that might be a) heeled and b) point-toed is unlikely to carry a waterproof certification, let's be honest. But for drizzly office days when your footwear needs to register as smart and soggy-proof, it will most likely pass muster as long as you're careful in the vicinity of puddles. Their beauty, of course, lies in the fact that you can pair them with a multitude of bottom halves, especially mid calf-length skirts.

Hush Katlynn Leather Patent Knee-High Boots £280 at Hush Material: patent leather While these knee-high boots aren't waterproof, the patent finish means they should technically be able to withstand a little drizzle, making them perfect for rainy commutes. Russell & Bromley Ravensmoor Boot £450 at Russell & Bromley Material: patent leather Russell & Bromley's patent boot is not billed as waterproof but it does have an extra-shiny finish that's likely to repel mild raindrops. Saint Laurent Jill Glossed-Leather Knee Boots £1,730 at Net-a-Porter Material: leather Saint Laurent patent knee-highs might be heeled, but with its sturdier cone silhouette, you should be able to get from A-B. Bobbies Brune Ganache £335 at Bobbies Material: patent leather Made with a petite block heel that will help you navigate puddles, this patent boot, again, will be your best friend on less-than-balmy office days.

Loafers

A loafer might not sound like a shoe that's particularly suited to soggy conditions, but a loafer with a chunky sole is a different proposition altogether. Designed with a sturdy block heel, as well as cleats in some cases, it's a shoe that, while not being strictly waterproof, should keep you relatively dry as you go about your business.

Massimo Dutti Leather Loafers With Glossy Finish £119 at Massimo Dutti Material: leather The structured shape and glossy leather finish of these loafers is ideal for wet forecasts when you still need to look smart. Aeyde Vanna patent-leather loafers £255 at GH Bass & Co Material: patent leather Patent leather may not be fully waterproof but if you need to wear a shoe and not a boot, a patent leather finish is the way to avoid damage and soggy feet. Gucci Women's Loafer With Horsebit £815 at Gucci Material: leather Seek out loafers where the sole is ever-so-slightly more bulky than usual to raise your shoes (not to mention hemlines) off the floor.

Snow Boots

If you're venturing outside in wet conditions, chances are it's also cold. That's why a waterproof snow boot—with a sizeable rubber sole and perhaps even an insulated lining for extra snug points—will be your best friend for wintry days that also feature a stormcloud.

Moon Boot Luna shell snow boots £195 at Net-a-porter Material: rubber and Nylon Moon Boot's paired back version of a snow boot, is everything you need for cold and wet weather without the bulk of the snuggliest examples of waterproof footwear we've found in the market, with an upper that's specially designed to repel water so that nothing seeps through. Tretorn Aspa Hybrid Low £140 at Tretorn Material: rubber and neoprene laminated with Nylon Tretorn's boot offers high levels of insulation as well as water-resistance, all while adding cosiness to whatever you're styling out in the bleak midwinter. ARKET Leather Zip Boots £199 at Arket Material: rubber and leather Whilst Arket's zip up boots aren't a snow boot per say, they're the perfect example of how a boot with all the qualities of a snow boot can work for city life and the weather.

Riding Boots

Like patent boots, a riding-style boot doesn't necessarily have waterproof credentials. Thanks to its practical original purpose, however, it's a boot that should withstand light showers, as well as having a flat sole that's good on rain-slicked pavements. (FYI, if you do go for a heeled boot like Ellie Delphine, try and choose something with a track sole for extra grip.)

Massimo Dutti Leather Riding Boots £229 at Massimo Dutti Material: leather Massimo Dutti's riding boots are the definition of smart and, while they're not water-resistant, the leather is most likely durable enough to pass the puddle test. COS Leather Knee-High Boots £269 at COS Material: leather Perfect for pairing with stirrup leggings or slim-fit jeans, the slightly looser calf on these boots means that you can tuck your hems away for safe keeping when it's stormy. Dune Tabbey Leather Buckle Knee-High Boots £199 at Dune Material: leather With their flat but not too flat silhouette, Dune's riding-style boot will be a whip-smart addition to any rainy-day outfit.

Lace-Up Hiking Boots

For rainy days when you need to zip around, a lace-up hiking boot is a safe bet. Grenson's has become the gold-standard, not least because of its ability to go with everything from denim skirts to ankle-length corduroy trousers.

Grenson Nanette £345 at Grenson Material: leather Grenson's Nanette hiking boot is a countryside-favourite in the world of fashion editors courtesy of its sleek cut, lightweight feel and statement criss-cross laces. While its construction will keep out rain, the suede will need spraying before leaving the house (rain or shine). Hogan H700 Leather Combat Boots £495 at Mytheresa Material: rubber and leather Hogan's thick soled combat boots give this chunky, functional boot style a smarter feel. Stuart Weitzman Hudson Lite shearling-lined leather ankle boots £695 at Net-a-porter Material: rubber and leather The 'Hudson Lite' boots are inspired by classic hiking styles. Made from durable leather, this functional style has been adapted for city life without losing any of its waterproof credentials.

Wellington Boots

Wellies, of course, don't need an introduction when it comes to waterproof footwear, but what you might have missed is some rather delicious collaborations: Tretorn x Kassl Editions and Aigle x Rouje, both of which have produced rubber boots that will most definitely stand out the next time you go on a rainy dog walk. And psst: you can also find short wellies that, on inclement days, can easily replace your Chelseas (Thandi Maqubela's are from Merry People).

Aigle x Rouje The Country Boot £165 at Aigle Material: rubber Made in France, and featuring a partnership between two homegrown brands, these rubber boots combine the technical nous of one (Aigle) with the "French-girl chic" of the other (Rouje). Tretorn x Kassl Editions Rubber Boot £240 at Tretorn Material: rubber Whether it's raining or not, you could do a lot worse than slip on these rubberised (and shiny in extremis) boots from Tretorn x Kassl Editions, two brands that marry style and substance. Lauren Portiah Rubber Tall Rain Boot £189 at Ralph Lauren Material: rubber Stitched and featuring a gold hardware logo, Lauren's wellies are worth the investment if you plan on being somewhere chic but muddy.

Trainers

A technical sneaker made with Gore-Tex, a membrane that provides a windproof, breathable and water-resistant to durably waterproof protection, is probably one of your safest bets when the weather decides to unleash the waterworks—and thanks to brands like Salomon, a fashion-editor favourite, you can easily still look stylish while staying dry.