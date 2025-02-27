Prada's Autumn/Winter 2025 collection subverts traditional feminity

Following a stellar menswear show, Prada Autumn/Winter 2025 was all about ripping up the rulebook.

From the industrial grey set to the eerie dystopian soundtrack and models with clean skin and dishevelled tresses, we were instantly drawn into Miuccia Prada and Raf Simon's universe. A universe that was all about subverting traditional feminitity and playing with juxtaposition—throwing opposing elements into a delightful discord.

Known for its impressive celebrity ambassadors and friends of the brand, the FROW was bursting with talent across different industries. From Simone Ashley to Hunter Schafer, Danielle Deadwyler, Maya Hawke, and Gawon, to name a few.

Look one set the tone for four continuous black dresses that, although similar in silhouette, held different stylistic elements, including scooped necklines, extra-long sleeves, and lunar buttons. To follow were stand-out looks featuring various pops of colour—including a cherry-red knit cashmere jumper and a similar blue cowl-neck 1950s-inspired top. The silhouette in question was loose-fitting and strived away from any form-fitting materials.

(Image credit: Prada)

Following suit, irregular colour combinations emerged: we're talking brown blouses mixed with mint green skirts and butter-yellow knitted tops paired with grey slacks. As well as more 50s-inspired dress silhouettes and floral prints that stood loudly against the sombre setting.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Probably one of the most notable elements carrying on from its menswear collection is Prada's fondness for (faux) fur coats. Continuing with the brand's infamous dark brown faux fur trimmings, this season saw them incorporated into, dare we say, brat green maxi coats and two-toned jackets.

When it comes to accessories, the creative duo decided that suede bags aren't going anywhere, with sleek bowling bags in crimson suede making several appearances. Also of note were the glasses, with the duo showcasing a transparent frame style—a nod to Miu Miu's obsession with sleek, small reading glasses.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It's not just fashion that the worlds look to Prada for. Each season, the beauty is just as forward and agenda-setting as the clothes that we see stomping down the runway. For Autumn/Winter 2025, the look was paired back, with skin kept glossy and clean—a celebration of individuality.