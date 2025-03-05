Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025: The Highlights
Fashion month comes to a crescendo in the French capital
It's Paris Fashion Week! The Marie Claire fashion team is on the ground, bringing you all the stand-out moments from the Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalks, as well as a preview of next season's trends. Take a look at some of our highlights below, and stay tuned for more to come.
Dries Van Noten
After the man himself stepped down from the label he founded 30 years ago last March, Dries Van Noten has a new creative director. Julian Klausner has worked alongside Dries Van Noten since 2018, and was appointed to the top job last December. His debut in Paris this afternoon took place at the historic Opéra Garnier, which influenced the Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. Texture, colour, embellishment, fabrics, drama — this was a show that had it all. The DNA of the label was present, but it also managed to feel future-facing and exciting.
Ganni
This was Danish label Ganni's second season showing in Paris, after shifting from Copenhagen Fashion Week. To further cement its status in the French capital, the Autumn/Winter 2025 show was held at Hotel Pozzo di Borgo, previously where Karl Lagerfeld called home, and inspiration was taken from the rich interiors. The Ganni style codes were still present — animal print, denim, oversized silhouettes — but the designs felt more grown-up and considered with longer hemlines and luxe layering.
Undercover
Tracksuits got a glam update at Undercover's Autumn/Winter 2025 show, courtesy of a partnership with Champion. Primary colour sweatpants and track tops were styled with floral kitten heels and spiked crowns, for the ultimate high-meets-low look. Japanese designer Jun Takahashi, founder of the label, marked 35 years in fashion this season. He decided to return to his Autumn/Winter 2004 collection for inspiration, which referenced French artist Anne-Valérie Dupond and singer Patti Smith.
Vaquera
New York based label Vaquera switched to showing in Paris three years ago — this season, founders Bryn Taubensee and Patric DiCaprio announced that they would also be moving to Paris themselves. The Autumn/Winter 2025 collection was infused with the edgy, tongue-in-cheek designs that the duo have become known for. Oversized pearl necklaces, belt buckles and bras (which served as tops and skirts) featured throughout, and were accented by washed-out leather pieces.
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Rebecca Jane Hill is a freelance fashion editor and stylist. She is the former fashion editor at Drapers, and has contributed to publications such as Elle, Refinery29, Stylist, Glamour, The Face, Dazed, Bricks, and Riposte. She has also worked with brands such as Dr Martens, Gucci and Calvin Klein across strategy, consultancy and creative direction.
-
These are the 10 must-see looks from Le Grand Dîner Du Louvre
From Carla Bruni to Gigi Hadid
By Sofia Piza
-
Why Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds skipped the Oscars this year
It makes sense
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Angelina Jolie just supported daughter Zahara during a milestone moment
She's such a proud mum
By Iris Goldsztajn