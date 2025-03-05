Paris Fashion Week Autumn/Winter 2025: The Highlights

It's Paris Fashion Week! The Marie Claire fashion team is on the ground, bringing you all the stand-out moments from the Autumn/Winter 2025 catwalks, as well as a preview of next season's trends. Take a look at some of our highlights below, and stay tuned for more to come.

Dries Van Noten

(Image credit: Getty Images)

After the man himself stepped down from the label he founded 30 years ago last March, Dries Van Noten has a new creative director. Julian Klausner has worked alongside Dries Van Noten since 2018, and was appointed to the top job last December. His debut in Paris this afternoon took place at the historic Opéra Garnier, which influenced the Autumn/Winter 2025 collection. Texture, colour, embellishment, fabrics, drama — this was a show that had it all. The DNA of the label was present, but it also managed to feel future-facing and exciting.

Ganni

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This was Danish label Ganni's second season showing in Paris, after shifting from Copenhagen Fashion Week. To further cement its status in the French capital, the Autumn/Winter 2025 show was held at Hotel Pozzo di Borgo, previously where Karl Lagerfeld called home, and inspiration was taken from the rich interiors. The Ganni style codes were still present — animal print, denim, oversized silhouettes — but the designs felt more grown-up and considered with longer hemlines and luxe layering.

Undercover

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Tracksuits got a glam update at Undercover's Autumn/Winter 2025 show, courtesy of a partnership with Champion. Primary colour sweatpants and track tops were styled with floral kitten heels and spiked crowns, for the ultimate high-meets-low look. Japanese designer Jun Takahashi, founder of the label, marked 35 years in fashion this season. He decided to return to his Autumn/Winter 2004 collection for inspiration, which referenced French artist Anne-Valérie Dupond and singer Patti Smith.

Vaquera

(Image credit: Getty Images)

New York based label Vaquera switched to showing in Paris three years ago — this season, founders Bryn Taubensee and Patric DiCaprio announced that they would also be moving to Paris themselves. The Autumn/Winter 2025 collection was infused with the edgy, tongue-in-cheek designs that the duo have become known for. Oversized pearl necklaces, belt buckles and bras (which served as tops and skirts) featured throughout, and were accented by washed-out leather pieces.