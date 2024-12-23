"Moto Boho" is the only way I'm bringing the boho aesthetic into 2025

It's safe to say that this year has been fruitful for boho fashion. With brands like Chloé and Etro serving as key purveyors of the trend within luxury fashion, it didn't take long for the fashion set to follow suit.

From Chloé's infamous FROW ensemble of A-listers cladded in its Maxine Wedges, Daisy Edgar-Jones' triumphant boho-fashion moment during a press run earlier this year, and lest we forget patron saint of boho, Sienna Miller's collaborations with Marks and Spencer.

Sienna Miller wearing moto boho

(Image credit: Getty Images)

So, in true fashion (no pun intended), it's safe to assume that this significant trend has already received a 2025 upgrade. According to Pinterest's 2025 Predictions Report, key motifs surrounding 'Moto Boho' have started surfacing +40% ahead of the new year, and by the looks of this season's runway shows, the industry's most prominent creators have been teasing this iteration long before the thought was conceived. With key brands incorporating some edgier twists on the catwalk, including Alberta Ferretti, Ann Demeulemeester, Coach, Collina Strada, and Diesel,

For those who may be experiencing some light boho fatigue or are looking into incorporating different elements to revamp their current boho-inspired vibes, listen up, as this aesthetic is perfect for you.

What is the Boho Moto fashion trend?

In short, Boho Moto seamlessly merges motifs associated with boho and with its edgier counterpart, 'moto', which is short for 'motorcycle'. The moto aesthetic is known for its cool approach to dressing that opts for leather, black, studs, and baggy pieces.

Sounds daunting to mix with the soft, voluminous, and floral symbols of the boho aesthetic? Trust me, it's actually very simple.

Simply opt for contrasting pieces in complementary colours, textures, and volumes in order to harmonise your look. Pair a lace maxi dress with a cropped leather jacket and biker boots, or opt for a flowy black top, a suede bag, and a pair of denim for a sleek look.

So if you, like me, are looking to incorporate boho moto into your existing boho wardrobe, keep on reading as I've rounded up our top picks below.

Shop the look

Micky Cropped Faux Leather Bomber Jacket
The Frankie Shop Faux Leather Bomber Jacket

By Anthropologie Cap-Sleeve Square-Neck Ruffle Midi Dress
By Anthropologie Ruffle Midi Dress

Leather Boots
Prada Leather Boots

Faux Fur Collarless Short Coat
M&S Faux Fur Collarless Short Coat

Zw Collection Combined Lace Dress
Zara Combined Lace Dress

By Anthropologie Low-Slung Icon Belt
Anthropologie Low-Slung Icon Belt

Chiffon Bow Top
Free People Chiffon Bow Top

Terra Noir Mini
Phika Terra Noir Mini

Inara Top
Reformation Inara Top

Tide Wide-Leg Jeans
COS Tide Wide-Leg Jeans

Zw Collection Combined Lace Dress
Zara Studded Ballerinas

Doen Emiliana Pointelle-Knit Alpaca-Blend Sweater
Emiliana Pointelle-Knit Alpaca-Blend Sweater

Therese Tiered Fringed Leather Midi Skirt
Ulla Johnson Fringed Leather Midi Skirt

Speckled Square-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Chloé Speckled Acetate Sunglasses

85mm Suede Boots
Alberta Ferretti 85mm Suede Boots

Heaven Mayhem Mini Knot Gold-Plated Metal Earrings
Mini Knot Yellow Gold-Plated Metal Earrings

Sofia Piza
Sofia Piza
Fashion Writer

Sofia Piza is the Fashion Writer at Marie Claire UK. 

Sofia Piza is a Fashion Writer with experience working across runway trends, shopping picks, creative production, and celebrity fashion news. Born in Mexico and raised in five countries, Sofia decided to settle in London after spending four years at the London College of Fashion, studying Fashion Journalism. When she's not sourcing inspiration from social media, you will most certainly find Sofia anywhere from a local vintage market to busy central London streets people watching - the possibilities are endless. 

