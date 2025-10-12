Sex Sells: The Scents Engineered to Turn You On (Literally)

Functional fragrance has totally changed the way we view, consume and appreciate perfume. Long have we known just how impactful certain smells can be on our mood and emotional state—and fragrance brands have finally caught up. Tapping into the power of neuroscience, functional fragrances make us feel, as well as just smell good. And in an era where cortisol levels are at an all-time high and human interaction is at an all-time low, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The focus of late, however, has been something more niche: functional fragrance has been feeling distinctly, well, sexy. From marketing campaigns to product copy, the notes and way they interact with our brains are not the only things promoting a ‘sex sells’ mentality. As with functional fragrance more widely, this era seems to be directly tapping into our need for more touch and human connection, and may even serve as a partial antidote to new generations' alleged "sex recession".

Look to Vyrao, the Australian-born brand founded by Yasmin Sewell. Sewell’s foray into this world is the first of the brand’s kind. Described as "gender-neutral sex scents", the perfumes Ludatrix and Ludeaux certainly have not tried to disguise their erotic roots: the notes used scream sex (latex, lipstick, peach skin and musk), their marketing campaign has been overtly sensual, too. Vyrao is proud about their ability to "support mood, arousal, confidence and self-esteem".

Likewise, a new project by indie fragrance brand Jouissance is proving just how intertwined fragrance, sex and mainstream culture are becoming. Founder Cherry Cheng has delved into the world of erotic literature – something she herself is passionate about. The brand’s new limited-edition online library boasts a curated collection of first and collectable editions of literary works such as Simone De Beauvoir's ‘Brigitte Bardot And The Lolita Syndrome’ and ‘The Sadeian Woman,’ by Angela Carter. All, Cheng says, have helped to inspire ‘the brand’s olfactory world.’

Gregory Allen, founder of modern aromatherapy brand Moods, believes that while ‘sex sells’ messaging has always been applicable across the board in fashion, beauty and lifestyle, the ‘tone’ has now changed. “It’s less about unattainable glamour and more about intimacy, confidence and connection. Brands are weaving sensuality into storytelling that feels both playful and empowering, rather than purely objectifying.” The brand’s version of a sex scent is Frisky, which Allen describes as “spicy, warm, and playfully indulgent, with clinically proven notes to boost confidence, arousal and most important, self-assurance.”

As mentioned, this evolution in the fragrance space seems to be an attempt to act as a potential ‘solution’ for the current generation’s habits which prioritise screen-time over in-person connection, and that is currently experiencing what experts describe as a ‘sex recession.’ “We’re living through a moment of high stress and digital disconnection. Fragrance offers a sensory way back to the body—a subtle antidote to what some have called the 'sex recession'. It gives people permission to reconnect with themselves and with others in a tactile, instinctive way,” comments Allen.

According to sex experts, fragrance can certainly aid in connection, too. “Fragrance connects directly to sensuality. It is invisible, intimate, and powerful,” adds Sex Therapist Dr Vivianna Coles. “While this may not be the ultimate solution to the so-called sex recession, it reflects a broader cultural moment in which people are turning to tools that help them feel sexier and more confident in their own skin.”

And this is what’s important to acknowledge—while attraction and arousal are a focus of these scents, boosting empowerment and confidence is really at their heart. This in turn, can aid in a search for love or intimacy. “When you feel calmer, more confident and in tune with yourself, you project that outward,” notes Allen, while Dr Coles adds: “Wearing a scent that feels personally empowering can change posture, energy and confidence in an instant. That kind of self-assuredness is naturally attractive.”

With brands like Charlotte Tilbury and The Nue Co. also joining the sex scent revolution, it’s clear this is a trend that’s set to continue—and I for one (as a beauty and sex writer), am all for it.