We've found the most stylish pyjama sets for you to lounge, sleep, and even step out in

It’s officially autumn, and that means we’re switching our wardrobes over from summer dresses and lightweight shirts to chic loungewear and cosy knits. So it goes without saying that it’s the perfect time to update your pyjama set collection too.

When it comes to cosy additions to your wardrobe and home, we’ve found the best dressing gowns for you to lounge in, as well as the best silk pillowcases (to prevent friction with your hair and skin while supporting a great night’s sleep), but what about pyjama sets?

I'm guilty of neglecting my PJ drawer of late. I invested in a few high-quality sets of pyjamas at the beginning of the pandemic that have now become mismatched (and dare I say) somewhat scruffy. So, with daylight saving and National Health Day both around the corner (29th of October, in case you were wondering), now is the perfect time to spruce up your pyjama sets.

There’s nothing like slinking around the house in a cohesive PJ set, content in the knowledge that not only do you look effortlessly stylish, but you’re also probably the most comfy you’re going to be all day. And with so many gorgeous styles on offer at the moment, you can often even get away with wearing a set of pyjamas as outerwear.

From Sleeper’s viral feather-trimmed party PJs to silky printed pyjama sets and brushed cotton co-ords, there’s a plethora of options when it comes to luxe-looking pyjamas that can be worn as sleepwear, loungewear, outerwear and beyond.

As Marie Claire UK’s Junior Shopping Editor, I literally browse the best fashion stores online for a living, and I’ve come across some truly stunning PJ sets. It would almost be rude of me not to share them with you, so I’ve compiled a list of the very best for you to browse below. Keep scrolling for the most fashionable pyjama sets to take you through the cosy season in style.

Shop the best pyjama sets below:

M&S Cotton Modal Pyjama Set £30 at M&S You can't really go wrong with a classic set of navy PJs with piping detail - especially when they cost only £30 for the top and trousers. Dreamy.

Toast Tulip Print Cotton Flannel Pyjamas £130 at Toast In a modern, fresh twist on the classic flannel material - there are no check prints to be seen here. I adore the deep, warm floral pattern featured in this set.

Eberjey Gisele Striped Stretch-TENCEL Modal Pyjama Set £144 at Net-a-Porter I own a pair of Eberjey PJs and they're just about the comfiest thing I've ever slept in. I adore this classic blue striped set - if you're not a fan of long-sleeved styles (even in the winter), this is the perfect set for you.

H&M Pyjama Shirt and Bottoms £32.99 at H&M This shirt and trouser set will make an excellent addition to your loungewear wardrobe, because you can never have too many blue and white striped PJs, in my opinion.

Desmond & Dempsey Linen Shirt and Trousers Set £210 at Desmond & Dempsey This oat-toned linen set simply screams 'quiet luxury'. It's so chic, I would confidently step out in it (if the weather would permit).

Eberjey Inez Washable Silk Printed Long PJ Set £350 at Eberjey There's nothing 'quiet' about this patterned silk set from Eberjey, but it certainly is luxurious. Made from 100% mulberry silk and fully washable, it's the perfect combo of stylish and practical.

Desmond & Dempsey Jag Print Boxy Shirt and Wide Leg Trouser Set £180 at Desmond & Dempsey If you love your oversized pyjama styles, you'll adore this boxy set from Desmond & Dempsey. I adore the simple-yet-classic black and white colourway - it really allows their iconic leopard print to stand out.

Aspiga Printed Pyjama Set £80 at Aspiga I'm a huge fan of the statement blue print on these pyjamas. They're made from 100% organic cotton, so will feel incredibly soft too.

Desmond & Dempsey Night Bloom Linen Pyjama Set £215 at Desmond & Dempsey If you love a monochrome colour scheme, this chic linen set is for you. From Desmond & Dempsey's new Night Bloom collection, it would make the perfect gift (and yes, gifting it to yourself counts).

The White Company Jersey Appliqué Lace Pyjama Set £70 at The White Company I adore a jersey PJ set - they're probably the comfiest material around, and this appliqué lace set makes the casual material look effortlessly chic.

Lucy & Yak Gloria Dreamer Pyjamas Set £68 at Lucy & Yak Make a statement (even while you sleep) with Lucy & Yak's new Dreamer set. IMO, it looks far more expensive than it actually is thanks to the eye-catching print and thick cotton construction. This is definitely a set you can wear while out and about.

Pretty You Bamboo Lace Pyjama Set £55 at Pretty You London This sweet little cami set looks more expensive than it actually is. It's made from thermo-regulating bamboo viscose which will keep you warm when it's cold and cool when it's hot.