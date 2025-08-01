It's Time to Dig Out Your Teenage Trainers—Converse are Officially Trending Again

There are a few trends from our teenage years that, with any luck, are firmly staying in the past: loom bands, foundation lips, and the era of jeggings we’ve all collectively agreed to forget about—although the bandage dress is making a cautious comeback...

But among the questionable revivals, one piece has quietly held its ground, and according to Instagram trend analyst Data But Make It Fashion, it's seen an average 11% rise in popularity each month over the past year, with an impressive 38% spike in July alone.

The item in question? Converse. And fashion’s most considered dressers are already wearing them.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow styling Converse in 1996 (Image credit: Ron Galella / Contributor via Getty Images)

Luckily, they're not being paired with slogan tees and black leggings this time around. Instead, the new-gen cool girls are styling them with slouchy tailoring, wide-leg trousers, and double denim looks that feel more Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘96 than anything your 14-year-old self might've dreamed up. They're a shortcut to taking the polish off a too-perfect outfit—and make no mistake, they’re seeping back into the most stylish of shoe rotations.

It does beg the question, however, of why are these trainers still trending? After all, the sneaker landscape is more competitive than ever, with everything from Onitsuka’s culty Mexico 66s to Adidas Sambas and Dries Van Noten’s leather styles proving plenty popular.

Sarah Jessica Parker steps out in Converse in 2012

Perhaps it's the power of the fashion collab. Isabel Marant, Rick Owens and Comme des Garçons have each reimagined the classic Chuck, lending street-style credibility and high-fashion edge in one hit. And proving the brand firmly has its finger on the pop-culture pulse, Converse is launching a limited-edition ‘Converse by You’ drop with Charli XCX this August.

Or maybe it’s simply that the original silhouette—canvas high-top, thick rubber sole, monochrome palette—just works. Endlessly versatile, a little bit retro, and impossible to pigeonhole, Converse are a wardrobe staple for those who'd rather look cool than curated.

So yes, it might be time to fish yours out from the back of the wardrobe. Or, if years of festival fields and rainy pub gardens have taken their toll, consider a fresh pair, the chicest of which we've rounded up below.