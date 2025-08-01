It's Time to Dig Out Your Teenage Trainers—Converse are Officially Trending Again

Here's how to style them the 2025 way

Converse trainers are trending again street style shots
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Lauren Cunningham's avatar
By
published
in Features

There are a few trends from our teenage years that, with any luck, are firmly staying in the past: loom bands, foundation lips, and the era of jeggings we’ve all collectively agreed to forget about—although the bandage dress is making a cautious comeback...

But among the questionable revivals, one piece has quietly held its ground, and according to Instagram trend analyst Data But Make It Fashion, it's seen an average 11% rise in popularity each month over the past year, with an impressive 38% spike in July alone.

The item in question? Converse. And fashion’s most considered dressers are already wearing them.

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow at the set of "The Devil's Own"

Brad Pitt and Gwyneth Paltrow styling Converse in 1996

(Image credit: Ron Galella / Contributor via Getty Images)

Luckily, they're not being paired with slogan tees and black leggings this time around. Instead, the new-gen cool girls are styling them with slouchy tailoring, wide-leg trousers, and double denim looks that feel more Gwyneth Paltrow in ‘96 than anything your 14-year-old self might've dreamed up. They're a shortcut to taking the polish off a too-perfect outfit—and make no mistake, they’re seeping back into the most stylish of shoe rotations.

It does beg the question, however, of why are these trainers still trending? After all, the sneaker landscape is more competitive than ever, with everything from Onitsuka’s culty Mexico 66s to Adidas Sambas and Dries Van Noten’s leather styles proving plenty popular.

Sarah Jessica Parker steps out in Converse in 2012

Sarah Jessica Parker steps out in Converse in 2012

Perhaps it's the power of the fashion collab. Isabel Marant, Rick Owens and Comme des Garçons have each reimagined the classic Chuck, lending street-style credibility and high-fashion edge in one hit. And proving the brand firmly has its finger on the pop-culture pulse, Converse is launching a limited-edition ‘Converse by You’ drop with Charli XCX this August.

Or maybe it’s simply that the original silhouette—canvas high-top, thick rubber sole, monochrome palette—just works. Endlessly versatile, a little bit retro, and impossible to pigeonhole, Converse are a wardrobe staple for those who'd rather look cool than curated.

So yes, it might be time to fish yours out from the back of the wardrobe. Or, if years of festival fields and rainy pub gardens have taken their toll, consider a fresh pair, the chicest of which we've rounded up below.

Shop the fashion-favourite Converse styles

Converse Chuck 70 High "black" Sneakers | 3.5
Converse
Chuck 70 High "black" Sneakers

Almost every chic Converse-clad street style snap includes the black high-top style, so consider it your failsafe if shopping for the first time.

Chuck Taylor All Star Leather
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Leather

For those who aren't fond of a high-top shape, perhaps a low-top style will catch your eye? Crafted from leather instead of canvas, making them even easier to care for.

Converse X Isabel Marant Chuck 70 Sneakers | 5.5
Converse X Isabel Marant
Chuck 70 Sneakers

This Converse X Isabel Marant collab puts the luxury label's bandana print front and centre. It's certainly an elevated take on the classic block red Converse shades.

Comme Des Garçons Play X Converse 70s Canvas High-Top Trainers
Comme Des Garçons Play X Converse
70s Canvas High-Top Trainers

The Comme Des Garçons Play X Converse sneaker is one of the most famous fashion collabs around, effortlessly adding a pop of personality to any outfit.

Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Canvas
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star Lift Platform Canvas

For anyone after an added bit of height, the platform Converse is sure to tick plenty of boxes, tiptoeing in the chunky trainer trend.

Chuck Taylor All Star
Converse
Chuck Taylor All Star

If the classic black high-top won't seamlessly slot into your wardrobe, then the all-white shade may be the style for you. It also means that the blue and red stripes make even more of a statement.

Converse All Star Hi in Burgundy
Converse
Converse All Star Hi in Burgundy

Burgundy trainers—and burgundy Converse—are trending, and this style has already sold out in some colourways.

+ Converse Inflated Turbowpn Leather Sneakers
RICK OWENS + CONVERSE
Inflated Turbowpn Leather Sneakers

Rick Owens fans, rejoice, as the fashion-forward label has also collabed on an eye-catching Converse style. Available in both black and cream leather, these are sure to be a standout in any trainer collection.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 