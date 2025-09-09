Cast your mind back to 2005. Mariah Carey was on constant radio rotation, a little something called YouTube had just launched, and every cool girl was carrying the same handbag. The Chloé Paddington, of course—championed by the who’s who of noughties style icons: Kate Moss, Sienna Miller, Katie Holmes and Lindsay Lohan, to name but a few. Lohan was such a fan, in fact, that the bag even appeared alongside her Madame Tussauds wax figurine—surely the highest accolade for a mid-noughties fashion find.

Debuting as part of the Spring/Summer 2005 collection under then-creative director Phoebe Philo, the Paddington was a runaway success. So much so that American Vogue reported every one of the 8,000 made had sold out before they even hit the shop floor. Its signature brass padlock and slouchy shape became instantly recognisable—and a defining accessory of pop culture throughout the 2000s and early 2010s.

Lindsay Lohan's Madame Tussauds wax figure, 2006 (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Now, twenty years later, the Chloé Paddington 2.0 has arrived, bringing with it all the excitement (and possibly even more) of its original debut. Y2K fashion fans, rejoice.

The reimagined Paddington was first teased on Chemena Kamali’s Autumn/Winter 25 catwalk, slung effortlessly in the crook of models’ arms and carried by cool-girl muses Tish Weinstock and Petra Collins. Its surprise appearance sparked a frenzy—eBay searches for original editions soared 628% from the year before, cementing the Paddington as one of the most in-demand pre-loved luxury bags of the season.

The Chloé Paddington debut on the Spring/Summer 05 catwalk (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

But if a new version was already on the horizon, why the rush for originals? “The revival of the Chloé Paddington taps into our collective nostalgia for the Y2K era and a growing appetite for pieces that feel lived-in, storied, and authentic," says Hanushka Toni, founder and CEO of pre-loved luxury retailer Sellier. "The original Paddington embodies all of that in a way that’s hard to replicate.”

Bianca-Francesca Alleyne, Editor in Chief of Sustainably Influenced, shares a similar thought. "There’s a certain magic in the OG version: it represents that mid-2000s boho-luxe era when “It bags” ruled, and it carries the kind of nostalgia that cannot be replicated. I do think that this reissue taps into the current obsession with vintage and Y2K, the originals feel like tangible history—heavier, yes, but loaded with cultural weight. It is so much more than 'just a bag'."

Michelle Trachtenberg wears Chloé Paddington Bag, 2005 (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Price point, too, plays its part. “You can still pick up an original Paddington for between £600 and £800 competitively, and at that price, you're likely to preserve value or even see some appreciation over the next six months as demand continues to grow,” Toni adds.

“By contrast, the newer versions start at around £2,000, but typically resell for £1,400 to £1,500. So from an investment standpoint, vintage clearly holds more value—you’re essentially losing money if you buy brand new,” she continues.

Tish Weinstock walks Chloé Autumn/Winter 25 catwalk with Paddington Bag (Image credit: Chloé)

When talking about investment buys, the verdict seems clear: the original still reigns supreme. If you happen to have one tucked away at the back of your wardrobe, now may be the perfect time to let it find a new home.

That said, if pre-loved isn’t your style, or you simply prefer the sleeker feel of the reissue (helped by the fact it’s far lighter than the hefty near-three-pound original), then the 2025 iteration is the Paddington for you. Be quick, though, the iconic tan shade has already sold out at Net-a-Porter, with burgundy hot on its heels. Could we be about to witness a repeat of the sell-out success of 2005? Absolutely.