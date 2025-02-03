Make-up artist-founded brands play home to some of the best products on the market—here are 11 of the greats

There are a few signs you can look out for that a make-up brand is going to be reliably trustworthy, but I’d argue that having a make-up artist at the helm is one of the biggest—perhaps the biggest. Not only have these people spent years, sometimes decades, in the beauty industry and made up countless faces during their careers, meaning they know what makes the best foundation or which are the longest-wearing lipsticks, for example, as well as the gaps that need filling with efficacious innovation.

In today’s market, many make-up artist brands deserve your attention and will kit you out with brilliant products. As a beauty editor, I’ve tried hundreds, if not thousands, of products over the years and have a strong steer on which ones are worth the money. From big names like Bobbi Brown and Charlotte Tilbury to brands that are only a few years old but are already disrupting the industry, here are the make-up artist-founded make-up brands you need to know about…

11 of the very best make-up artist-founded beauty brands

1. Charlotte Tilbury

Charlotte Tilbury MBE was a shoo-in for this guide and arguably needs no introduction. Before starting her eponymous brand in 2013, Tilbury started out assisting legendary make-up artist Mary Greenwell and worked on numerous editorial shoots and magazine covers, as well as backstage at Fashion Weeks around the world. Charlotte Tilbury Beauty is now easily one of the most popular beauty brands thanks to icons like Magic Cream, Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, Hollywood Flawless Filter and, of course, the Pillow Talk range.

Read more about the best Charlotte Tilbury products in our dedicated guide.

2. Sculpted by Aimee

Armed with her knowledge of working with customers and hearing their make-up wants and concerns on a daily basis, MUA Aimee Connolly launched Sculpted by Aimee at just 23. Today, the brand remains entirely self-funded by Connolly and is a mainstay of Boots and, more recently, Selfridges; the legions of fans span all ages, with hero products including My Mascara, Cloud Cream and (my go-to for big events like weddings) Satin Silk Foundation.

Read more about the best Sculpted by Aimee products in our dedicated guide.

3. Makeup by Mario

You may recognise the name Mario Dedivanovic as Kim Kardashian’s long-time make-up artist, but the past few years has seen him become just as famous for putting out incredible make-up products through his eponymous brand, Makeup by Mario. The perfectionism and expertise is evident in everything I’ve tried from the brand, from the sheer-but-glowy Surrealskin Foundation to the long-wearing brow pencil. Meanwhile the SoftSculpt Bronzing Serum was the overall best new make-up product I tried in 2024—high praise indeed.

Read more about the best Makeup by Mario products in our dedicated guide

4. Bobbi Brown

First founded in the nineties by legendary make-up artist Bobbi Brown, this is one of the longest-standing and remains one of the most trusted make-up artist-founded beauty brands around. Though the woman who gave her name to the brand left in 2016, she created many of its most iconic products during her tenure—Smokey Eye Mascara, Gel Liner, Pot Rouge, Creamy Corrector and Concealer and the Vitamin Enriched Face Base, to name but a few.

5. Pat McGrath Labs

One of the biggest make-up artists in the fashion industry, Pat McGrath's legendary status precedes her; she's worked with everyone from Madonna to Naomi Campbell and on more magazine covers, beauty brands and fashion shows than we could hope to count. Since launching 10 years ago, her eponymous make-up brand has also achieved legendary status in the beauty space, with incredibly pigmented palettes and an out-of-this world foundation. That luxe status is reflected in the price tags, but there's no denying this make-up is excellent.

6. Patrick Ta

Major Glow is what this beauty brand is all about. Founded by its namesake make-up artist Patrick Ta—a mainstay of the celebsphere who counts Gigi Hadid as a famous client—alongside product specialist Rima Minasyan and entrepreneur Avo Minasyan, beauty fans have been obsessed with recreating Ta's signature glow for themselves pretty much since the brand launched in 2019. Think glowy and radiant coverage, pigmented blusher and a brow lamination gel that lasts and lasts.

7. Lisa Eldridge

With decades of experience as a make-up artist working on some of the most famous faces in the world, industry legend Lisa Eldridge launched her make-up brand in 2019 and has continued to innovate ever since. For example, hers is the first brand globally to launch a completely recyclable, refillable lipstick—Rouge Experience—while her trademarked pinpoint concealer technique has now lent its name to a buzzy new concealer pencil.

Read more about the best Lisa Eldridge products in our dedicated guide.

8. VIEVE

The brainchild of make-up artist and content creator Jamie Genevieve, VIEVE is little over four years old but feels as though it’s been around for far longer. With ‘90s-meets-ultra-modern branding, the products feel super luxurious and span everything you’d need to create both low-key make-up looks and more intricate creations. Many beauty editors are obsessed with the Skin Nova primer, while the Eye Wands make impactful eye make-up looks a breeze—not to mention the gorgeously rich lipsticks and pencils.

Read more about the best VIEVE products in our dedicated guide.

9. Danessa Myricks

Officially, Danessa Myricks' beauty brand has been around for a decade, but it finally made it's way to the UK in 2024—and is going down a treat with beauty experts and MUAs alike. With inclusivity and self-expression at its core, the products also pack a punch; the Blush Balm has great colour payoff while Yummy Skin Tint has cemented itself one of make-up artists' favourite foundations. A must at Cult Beauty and Sephora.

10. Jones Road

Years after Bobbi Brown's aforementioned exit from her eponymous brand, she launched her new venture: Jones Road. With Bobbi's own personal ethos about enhancing and celebrating your natural beauty at its heart, she has said its aim is to be "the make-up equivalent of a Swiss Army Knife: easy, cool, multi-purpose products". Speaking of multi-purpose, fans are particularly obsessed with Miracle Balm, while we're very partial to the fluffy brow gel and volumising mascara.

Read more about the best Jones Road products in our dedicated guide.

11. Ruby Hammer

Another legend of the beauty industry, Ruby Hammer MBE channelled her expertise into a capsule collection of make-up tools and essentials in 2019. They quickly won over beauty editors, but they're also accessible and handy for consumers who are make-up beginners, too, from the changeable magnetic brushes to the multipurpose make-up products, like the 2-in-1 Brow and Mascara Duo.