No modern capsule wardrobe is complete without a black tote bag. But while the term might conjure up images of flimsy canvas sacks, there is far more to the style than supermarket runs...

The versatile accessory is typically defined as a spacious, unfastened bag with longer shoulder straps that make it ideal for stuffing to the brim with all your essentials. However, plenty of fashion houses have modernised the shape with a singular strap or conveniently placed zip, and elevated the classic style by way of luxurious materials and embellishments.

It's up for debate what exactly makes for the best investment handbag, but it goes without staying that a version of a black tote will be somewhere on the list. Whether it's Bella Hadid's frequently worn Coach Brooklyn bag, Longchamp's iconic Le Pliage, or The Row's new it-girl Marlo, there's truly no end to how the accessory can be reimagined.

Although mini under-arm totes like the Chloé Paddington are enjoying a huge resurgence this year, stuffed XXL shoulder bags have been spotted on the runways of Miu Miu, Acne Studios and more in recent seasons—meaning there really are no rules when it comes to perfecting your black tote styling.

But the main selling point of a black tote is its practicality. Few accessories will serve you quite as well throughout your lifetime, so it pays to invest in one that can be trusted to last and that you will never tire of.

From the best designer handbags on the market to expensive looking high street bags for everyday wear and reliable office bags, I've rounded up the very best black tote bags money can buy.