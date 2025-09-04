Andrea's It List: How I’m Resetting My Wardrobe for September (and Beyond)

The below is from editor-in-chief Andrea Thompson's weekly newsletter, Andrea's It-List. Subscribe here.

It’s hard to believe that we’re into September already and I'm packing up my floaty florals for another year and dusting off my pinstripe suit and ankle boots in preparation for winter. For me though, the coming month always signals more than just a change in season. It’s a shift in mindset, too.

As the casual ease of summer gives way to the structure of autumn, it's a great opportunity to recalibrate my wardrobe with a little more purpose as I set my intentions for the rest of the year. With Fashion Month on the horizon and multiple work events ahead, I’m mentally mapping out a small capsule of pieces that nod to key seasonal trends, while being practical enough to get me through the day-to-day demands of my busy schedule.

Yes, I’ll be making a few investment buys along the way - a statement coat, winter shoes, and some standout accessories - but I’ll also be looking at ways to style the key items I already have in my wardrobe. From my treasured penny loafers to my favourite pleated midi skirt. Here are a few pieces I plan to wear on repeat.

