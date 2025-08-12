Accessories: the final flourish of any outfit—capable of completely transforming a look, yet just as easily overlooked. Unlike, say, shoes or trousers, an extra necklace or statement hat is more “nice-to-have” than an absolute essential. Unless, of course, you stumble upon one of those rare pieces that seems to magically appear in the wardrobes of every chic woman you know. Case in point: Lorna Murray’s pleated sun hats. So, if you’re not already acquainted with the Australian label, consider this your official PSA.

I first spotted the eye-catching shade perched atop fellow fashion editor Angela Lei’s head. Soon after, a wave of stylish influencers began posting their own sun-drenched selfies wearing them. Then came Copenhagen Fashion Week, where a supersized Lorna Murray creation stole more than a few street-style moments. It’s only a matter of time before you’ll be hard-pressed to find a fashion devotee without one firmly placed on their wish list—if they haven’t snapped one up already.

Why the obsession? Because unlike your cream cotton bucket hat or classic fedora, a Lorna Murray hat oozes personality. Each is crafted from woven grass fibre and accented with coloured threads, lace, or fabric trims, resulting in a kaleidoscope of designs—each with its own colour palette to slot seamlessly into different wardrobes. And, in an ingenious stroke of practicality, they fold flat for effortless packing, too.

For now, you won’t spot them nestled in Net-A-Porter’s digital aisles or perched on Selfridges’ shelves. At present—though likely not for long—they’re stocked only in select boutiques, via Wolf & Badger in the UK, or directly through the Lorna Murray website (where European shipping fees apply). This means they’re still something of an insider’s find.

So, scroll on to get ahead of the curve and shop my selection of the best Lorna Murray pleated sun hats.

Shop Lorna Murray Sun Hats