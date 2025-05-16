Why Your Next Bag Will Probably be Shaped Like a Pizza, or Maybe a Bottle of Bleach

Novelty bags are booming right now, and we asked a psychologist why

street style stars carrying novelty bags
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Lauren Cunningham's avatar
By
published
in Features

What do a frog, a bottle of bleach and a London phone box have in common? They’re all now available in handbag form, of course—what else? And if that’s not enough to convince you we’ve entered fashion’s silly season, I’m not sure what is.

Perhaps Rihanna’s recent stroll through New York carrying a literal Fendi baguette will help. Or Mona Patel’s robot dog bag, which accompanied her to the most recent Met Gala. Or the fact that Valentino, Bottega Veneta and Moschino all sent highly unusual bag designs down the Spring/Summer 2025 runways. Regardless of shape, size or colour—or perceived ridiculousness—if it can be crafted from leather and hold a lipstick, chances are, it’s been turned into a handbag.

Mona Patel attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art

Mona Patel wearing Thom Browne to the Met Gala 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite their current influx, though, novelty bags aren’t exactly a new concept. The trend traces back almost eighty years to designer Judith Leiber, who had the brilliant idea of transforming everything from cupcakes and French fry boxes to retro brick phones into crystal-encrusted evening clutch bags. Thankfully, the brand is still going strong today, even after Leiber’s passing.

The modern-day designer credited with bringing novelty bags to the mainstream, however, is Anya Hindmarch—the creative force behind her eponymous label and the whimsical Anya Village: an ever-evolving pop-up store that has taken the form of everything from a hairdresser’s to an ice cream parlour and, currently, a dive shop.

A model walks the runway at the Moschino fashion show during the Milan Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025

Moschino spring/summer 25

(Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked what inspired her to build the mammoth collection now known as Anya Brands—think household classics like Paracetamol, Kit Kat and Walkers crisps reimagined as accessories—Hindmarch shares, “It all started with my favourite crisps. We made this little sequin tote that made us all smile, and it has since built into Anya Brands. It is about turning favourite household brands into artful accessories, taking the ordinary and making it extraordinary.”

A Love Hearts tote, Cornflakes clutch and Perrier coin purse are just a few of the weird and wonderful pieces currently on offer—all of them crafted with the goal of sparking joy, Hindmarch’s core mission. “Fashion can’t change the world, but it can make you feel something,” she adds. “If a Kit Kat charm, a Mr Muscle coin purse or a Rice Krispies mini sequin tote brings a smile, then that’s a job well done for me.”

Anya Hindmarch Perello bag

Anya Hindmarch Perello bag

(Image credit: Anya Hindmarch)

Yet, our obsession with novelty bags runs deeper than simply liking the look of a clutch shaped like, say, a tuna can. According to Shakaila Forbes-Bell, fashion and beauty psychologist and author of Big Dress Energy, the appeal comes down to two main reasons. “The first one is the appeal of kidulting, which is the act of engaging in activities as an adult you wish you could have as a child but were unable to,” she explains. “These fun bags allow the wearer to tap into that childlike sense of fun, curiosity and creativity, which has been found to alleviate stress.” (See also: the current Labubu craze). Clearly, we’re all trying to escape adulthood—even if only for a moment.

“Secondly, novelty bags allow wearers to experience the main-character effect,” Forbes-Bell continues. “As humans, as much as we have a desire to fit in, we crave standing out, which is getting increasingly harder when our media streams are overly saturated with content. Therefore, people are increasingly drawn to styles to help them make their mark and their presence known to fulfil this innate desire.” And, unsurprisingly, walking around with an oversized celery bag will do exactly that.

A post shared by BETTY BACHZ (@bettybachz)

A photo posted by on

With a growing number of luxury labels jumping aboard the novelty bag bandwagon, it’s safe to say the trend isn’t going anywhere fast. The only question now is: just how fantastical can they get?

And if you’re tempted to embrace the silliness, there’s a small selection of joy-sparking options below. Long may fashion remain fun, I say.

Shop novelty bags now

Bleach Item Bag Leather Clutch - Moschino - Women - Multicolor - Unique
Moschino
Bleach Item Bag Leather Clutch

Hurrah! Your beloved bleach bottle no longer needs to live beneath the kitchen sink—if it's crafted from leather and stamped with a Moschino seal of approval, that is.

Pigeon Clutch Bag | One Size
JW Anderson
Pigeon Clutch Bag

Even the famous Carrie Bradshaw has been spotted holding the JW Anderson pigeon bag. Although a phone quite can't fit, it's certainly a chic conversation starter. A frog, hedgehog and puffin are also available if the pigeon doesn't pique your interest.

Florence Marbled Acrylic Clutch
CULT GAIA
Florence Marbled Acrylic Clutch

These flowers are sure to last much longer than those petrol station stems. I've also seen fashion fans use it as interior decoration when not in the crook of their arm, making it a two-in-one kind of buy.

Bear Kisslock Frame Bag
COACH
Bear Kisslock Frame Bag

First introduced on the Coach Spring/Summer 2025 runway, these teddy bear bags truly lean into the kidult idea. Who says we're too old for toys?

Martini Candy Crystal Clutch-Bag
JUDITH LEIBER COUTURE
Martini Candy Crystal Clutch-Bag

As the original creator of the novelty bag, any one of Judith Leiber's crystal-encrusted bags feels like a piece of fashion history. It's also another brand that Sex And The City fashion icon Carrie Bradshaw was a fan of: she sported a swan design in season two.

Anya Brands Perello Mini Bucket Bag | Sequins in Silver
Anya Hindmarch
Perello Mini Bucket Bag

For those with a more refined taste—hello, dirty martini lovers—Anya Hindmarch's Perello bucket bag is sure to liven up even the simplest of looks.

Le Chat De La Maison Clutch
Valentino Garavani
Le Chat De La Maison Clutch

Alessandro Michele's first Valentino collection is sure to have captured the hearts of cat lovers across the globe. This little kitty can now join you at dinner, drinks or even in the club.

Lulu Red Lulu Calling Phonebox Clutch
Lulu Guinness
Lulu Calling Phonebox Clutch

London lovers, of course there's a landmark novelty bag for you. While Lulu Guinness is no stranger to fantastical accessories, this vibrant find is a real highlight of the collection.

Lv Fan Bag
LOUIS VUITTON
Lv Fan Bag

It goes without saying that the novelty bag trend bucks all ideologies of quite luxury. But if you're after a more logo-covered design, allow me to introduce you to the Louis Vuitton fan bag.

Eleanor Grapes Clutch - Green
JW PEI
Eleanor Grapes Clutch

Grapes, anyone? For the fruit lovers among us, JW Pei's bunch is sure to standout from your regular black and brown leather accessories.

Mini Hector Cross-Body Bag
Thom Browne
Mini Hector Cross-Body Bag

Thom Browne's Hector bag has been a fan favourite for quite some time. While Mona Patel debuted a new robot-like model, the classic pooch is immediately recognisable.

Men's Supermercato Tote in Firefly/nail Polish/white/cobalt
Bottega Veneta
Men's Supermercato Tote

If you aren't quite ready to start squeezing your credit cards into a cat, bleach bottle, or pigeon, perhaps a plastic (actually leather) bag will catch your eye? A little less gimmicky than some of the other options in this list yet still plenty of fun.

Lauren Cunningham
Lauren Cunningham
Contributor

Lauren Cunningham is a freelance fashion and beauty editor covering runway reviews, fashion news, shopping galleries and deep-dive features. 

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸