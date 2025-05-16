Why Your Next Bag Will Probably be Shaped Like a Pizza, or Maybe a Bottle of Bleach

What do a frog, a bottle of bleach and a London phone box have in common? They’re all now available in handbag form, of course—what else? And if that’s not enough to convince you we’ve entered fashion’s silly season, I’m not sure what is.

Perhaps Rihanna’s recent stroll through New York carrying a literal Fendi baguette will help. Or Mona Patel’s robot dog bag, which accompanied her to the most recent Met Gala. Or the fact that Valentino, Bottega Veneta and Moschino all sent highly unusual bag designs down the Spring/Summer 2025 runways. Regardless of shape, size or colour—or perceived ridiculousness—if it can be crafted from leather and hold a lipstick, chances are, it’s been turned into a handbag.

Mona Patel wearing Thom Browne to the Met Gala 2025 (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite their current influx, though, novelty bags aren’t exactly a new concept. The trend traces back almost eighty years to designer Judith Leiber, who had the brilliant idea of transforming everything from cupcakes and French fry boxes to retro brick phones into crystal-encrusted evening clutch bags. Thankfully, the brand is still going strong today, even after Leiber’s passing.

The modern-day designer credited with bringing novelty bags to the mainstream, however, is Anya Hindmarch—the creative force behind her eponymous label and the whimsical Anya Village: an ever-evolving pop-up store that has taken the form of everything from a hairdresser’s to an ice cream parlour and, currently, a dive shop.

Moschino spring/summer 25 (Image credit: Getty Images)

When asked what inspired her to build the mammoth collection now known as Anya Brands—think household classics like Paracetamol, Kit Kat and Walkers crisps reimagined as accessories—Hindmarch shares, “It all started with my favourite crisps. We made this little sequin tote that made us all smile, and it has since built into Anya Brands. It is about turning favourite household brands into artful accessories, taking the ordinary and making it extraordinary.”

A Love Hearts tote, Cornflakes clutch and Perrier coin purse are just a few of the weird and wonderful pieces currently on offer—all of them crafted with the goal of sparking joy, Hindmarch’s core mission. “Fashion can’t change the world, but it can make you feel something,” she adds. “If a Kit Kat charm, a Mr Muscle coin purse or a Rice Krispies mini sequin tote brings a smile, then that’s a job well done for me.”

Anya Hindmarch Perello bag (Image credit: Anya Hindmarch)

Yet, our obsession with novelty bags runs deeper than simply liking the look of a clutch shaped like, say, a tuna can. According to Shakaila Forbes-Bell, fashion and beauty psychologist and author of Big Dress Energy, the appeal comes down to two main reasons. “The first one is the appeal of kidulting, which is the act of engaging in activities as an adult you wish you could have as a child but were unable to,” she explains. “These fun bags allow the wearer to tap into that childlike sense of fun, curiosity and creativity, which has been found to alleviate stress.” (See also: the current Labubu craze). Clearly, we’re all trying to escape adulthood—even if only for a moment.

“Secondly, novelty bags allow wearers to experience the main-character effect,” Forbes-Bell continues. “As humans, as much as we have a desire to fit in, we crave standing out, which is getting increasingly harder when our media streams are overly saturated with content. Therefore, people are increasingly drawn to styles to help them make their mark and their presence known to fulfil this innate desire.” And, unsurprisingly, walking around with an oversized celery bag will do exactly that.

With a growing number of luxury labels jumping aboard the novelty bag bandwagon, it’s safe to say the trend isn’t going anywhere fast. The only question now is: just how fantastical can they get?

And if you’re tempted to embrace the silliness, there’s a small selection of joy-sparking options below. Long may fashion remain fun, I say.