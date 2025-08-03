Not to toot my own horn, but in the past few months, I’ve become something of an expert when it comes to spotting a viral bag trend. First, it was Prada’s Mariner bag , which quickly made its way onto the arms of all the chicest influencers following its release. Then, I turned my eagle eye to Jacquemus’ La Spiaggia bag (which Margot Robbie was spotted carrying earlier this month, FYI).

And now, there’s a new bag trend that's fast becoming a go-to for celebrities and influencers alike—and trust me, if the previous styles didn’t take your fancy, this is a trend you’re going to want to pay attention to. Spotted on the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and an ever-growing number of stylish influencers, striped tote bags are quickly surpassing traditional basket bags as the fashion insiders' beach bag of choice.

Worn slung over shoulders with tank tops and tailored trousers, paired with summer dresses in bold clashing prints, and styled alongside this season's other must-have summer accessories (see: Annabel Rosendahl’s tote and red sandal combo below), it’s clear that the striped tote is holding ground in all of the chicest of summer wardrobes.

And you don’t just have to take my word for it. Fashion platform LTK has seen a 900% increase in searches for statement striped styles in the past month alone, while The Row’s Striped Barn Tote—the luxury lover's striped tote bag of choice—has sold out on the fashion house's website (despite its hefty £1,260 price tag).

But why are striped totes overtaking classic raffia styles as the bags of the summer? Well, firstly, there’s no denying their aesthetic appeal. Reminiscent of striped market shoppers, these easy-to-carry bags give off an instantly more effortless vibe than say, a designer beach bag or even a craft-inspired crochet style .

They also deliver on the practicality front. A great striped tote is spacious enough for all your beach essentials, as well as anything you may pick up from the market on your Euro summer travels, while also packing flat to save space in your suitcase. They're not as delicate as a straw style, either, meaning you don't need to be super-precious about keeping them in perfect condition, and fill them up to your heart's content.

The best part, though? There are so many great, affordable striped tote bags that will have every bit as much fashion impact as The Row's Barn Tote, without breaking the bank. I'd recommend adding one to your summer wardrobe, stat.

