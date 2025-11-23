Although I’ve only been a dog mum for a month, I can confidently confirm that my puppy is, by far, the most spoilt boy in existence. Which is why I spend countless hours scouring the internet for the cutest — and, most importantly, most practical — accessories, cementing my credentials not just as a fashion shopping expert but also as your go-to source for all things fashion and pet shopping.

From stylish coats and gut-friendly treats to one (or two) accessories that may not be life-changing for him but will certainly make me smile, I'm confident I've tracked down the best gifts guaranteed to delight and pet,— and their human — this holiday season.

Below, you’ll find my expertly curated selection, all of which is steadily making its way onto my personal wish list (and my dog’s).