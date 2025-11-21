As a Beauty Editor Who Loves a Pampering, I Declare These the Best Face Masks to Give Your Skin a Bit of TLC

It's easy to write the best face masks off as non-essentials. After all, you wear them for 10-minutes, watch a little Netflix, then wash your hard-earned pennies down the plughole. Or so you might think. The truth is, the best face masks can transform and treat all kinds of problems. From tired, blotchy and dehydrated complexions to blemished, dull and congested skin.

Here's why you should use a face mask: beautifying ingredients (which can work to improve your skin barrier and even remove blackheads) are able to penetrate further into your skin where they can impact cell turnover, collagen and elastin production and, ultimately, have a huge impact. That's because face masks literally hold these ingredients captive against your skin for 10-minutes or so, and your face has no choice but to suck all that goodness up.

If your skin is dull and dry, the best face masks can also make for a great exfoliator. Whilst you might be currently using a grainy scrub to rid your face of dead skin, they’re actually not gentle enough on the face. Look for masks containing mild peeling actions or ingredients like fruit enzymes, which will nibble away on dry, flaky skin to reveal the softer, plumper stuff underneath. No scrubbing involved.

How often can you use face masks?

Use your face mask of choice on clean skin in the evenings, after cleansing and before any other skin care steps. "Masks, if used, can be applied once or twice a week," says London-based Consultant Dermatologist Dr Justine Kluk. "I would suggest applying a mask after cleansing in the evening, then following with the rest of your usual skincare routine."

Best face masks for blackheads

If blackheads are your biggest issue, seek out something with exfoliating properties to help clean out your plugged pores. Salicylic acid is a well-known hero when it comes to treating congested skin, so if it appears on a face mask's label, you can put your faith in its ability to help get rid of blackheads. But think twice before trying one of those Instagram-famous black face masks, which can potentially ruin your skin.

Best face masks for dry skin

Trust us when we say that the best face masks will completely transform even the driest of complexions into soft and radiant skin. The key is to choose something that's going to supply your skin with a high concentration of moisturising ingredients. While shopping, be sure to keep your eye out for hyaluronic acid, a mega-hydrating ingredient that can hold up to 1,000 times its own weight in water.

Shop the best face masks for all concerns

Best all-rounder face mask

Emma Hardie Moringa Renewal Treatment Mask Reasons to buy + Great all-rounder + Handy tube packaging + Can be worn overnight Reasons to avoid - On the pricier side

The Moringa Cleansing Balm is a cult favourite, so allow us to introduce something equally superb: The Renewal Mask. Boosting radiance and smoothing skin's overall texture, skin looks brighter with just one use. For an added boost, sleep with this treatment mask on overnight (unless you have sensitive skin).

Best face mask for lifting

VENN Skincare Concentrated Revitalizing Lifting Mask Reasons to buy + Visible results + Leave on treatment + Research backed Reasons to avoid - Pricey

I know, I know, this is a hefty price tag. But I can't get over the lifting results of this mask. Smooth a thin layer onto your skin and leave to soak in, and I swear within half an hour your skin looks tighter and brighter. Even better, it's leave-on, so you can just massage in any excess after 15-30 minutes. Dreamy. You can tell that this line was grown on 20 years of research.

Best face mask for radiance

REN Clean Skincare Glycol Lactic Renewal Mask Reasons to buy + Only 10 minutes treatment time + Easy to use + Renews skin Reasons to avoid - Small bottle

You know when you catch yourself in the mirror and something isn't right? When skin is looking a little blah? Well, this mask is for those occasions. The potent mix of acids work in harmony to renew and refine skin. 10 minutes with this on and your reflection will tell a very different story.

Best face mask for hydration

Origins Drink Up™ Intensive Overnight Hydrating Face Mask Reasons to buy + Overnight mask + Great for dry skin + Nourishing Reasons to avoid - May be too thick for some people to sleep in

The perfect fix for seriously dehydrated skin, this sweet smelling mask is enriched with avocado and apricot for the perfect dose of overnight nourishment. It's like a big drink for the skin, and will keep your face hydrated for 72 hours.

Best resurfacing face mask

OSKIA Renaissance Mask Reasons to buy + Targets multiple concerns + Big pot + Gorgeous scent Reasons to avoid - May be too harsh for sensitive skin

The cult favourite Renaissance Mask combines fruit acids with rose and chamomile extract soothe, brighten and even out skin. Massage into your face and the mask activates changing from pink to white, so you know when it's started to work its magic. If your skin is in need of a pick-me-up, this is just the thing to get it going.