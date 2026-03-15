All the Surprises and Snubs - the Full List of 2026 Oscar Winners As It Happens
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The 2026 Oscars is taking place at the Dolby Theater in Los Angeles tonight, and - in true Academy Awards fashion - the 2026 Oscars red carpet was, undoubtedly, one of the best of awards season. From Chase Infiniti's romantic pink Louis Vuitton gown, to Jessie Buckley's Chanel off-the-shoulder red and pink dress.
If you're still catching up, here's how you can watch the Oscars now as it's all unfolding. For now, here's the full list of winners from the 2026 Oscars so far - updating as it happens.
2026 Oscar Winners
Best supporting actress
- WINNER - Amy Madigan, Weapons
- Elle Fanning, Sentimental Value
- Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas, Sentimental Value
- Wunmi Mosaku, Sinners
- Teyana Taylor, One Battle After Another
Best animated feature
- WINNER - KPop Demon Hunters
- Little Amélie or the Character of Rain
- Zootopia 2
- Arco
- Elio
Best animated short
- WINNER - The Girl Who Cried Pearls
- The Three Sisters
- Butterfly
- Forevergreen
- Retirement Plan
Best costume design
- WINNER - Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- Sinners
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
Best picture
- Frankenstein
- Bugonia
- F1
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- The Secret Agent
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best actor
- Timothée Chalame, Marty Supreme
- Leonardo DiCaprio, One Battle After Another
- Ethan Hawke, Blue Moon
- Michael B Jordan, Sinners
- Wagner Moura, The Secret Agent
Best actress
- Jessie Buckley, Hamnet
- Rose Byrne, If I Had Legs I'd Kick You
- Kate Hudson, Song Sung Blue
- Renate Reinsve, Sentimental Value
- Emma Stone, Bugonia
Best supporting actor
- Benicio del Toro, One Battle After Another
- Jacob Elordi, Frankenstein
- Delroy Lindo, Sinners
- Sean Penn, One Battle After Another
- Stellan Skarsgård, Sentimental Value
Best director
- Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another
- Ryan Coogler, Sinners
- Josh Safdie, Marty Supreme
- Joachim Trier, Sentimental Value
- Chloé Zhao, Hamnet
Best adapted screenplay
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Train Dreams
Best original screenplay
- Blue Moon
- It Was Just an Accident
- Marty Supreme
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best original song
- Dear Me, Diane Warren: Relentless
- Golden, Pop Demon Hunters
- I Lied to You, Sinners
- Sweet Dreams of Joy, Viva Verdi!
- Train Dreams, Train Dreams
Best original score
- Bugonia
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best international feature
- It Was Just an Accident
- Sentimental Value
- Sirât
- The Secret Agent
- The Voice of Hind Rajab
Best documentary feature
- Come See Me in the Good Light
- Cutting Through the Rocks
- Mr. Nobody Against Putin
- The Alabama Solution
- The Perfect Neighbor
Best make-up and hairstyling
- Frankenstein
- Kokuho
- Sinners
- The Smashing Machine
- The Ugly Stepsister
Best production design
- Frankenstein
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
Best sound
- Frankenstein
- F1
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Sirât
Best film editing
- F1
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sentimental Value
- Sinners
Best cinematography
- Frankenstein
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- Train Dreams
Best visual effects
- Avatar: Fire and Ash
- F1
- Jurassic World Rebirth
- Sinners
- The Lost Bus
Best live action short
- A Friend of Dorothy
- Butcher's Stain
- Jane Austen's Period Drama
- The Singers
- Two People Exchanging Saliva
Best documentary short
- All the Empty Rooms
- Armed Only with a Camera: The Life and Death of Brent Renaud
- Children No More: Were and Are Gone
- The Devil Is Busy
- Perfectly a Strangeness
Best casting
- Hamnet
- Marty Supreme
- One Battle After Another
- Sinners
- The Secret Agent
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Jenny Proudfoot is an award-winning journalist, specialising in lifestyle, culture, entertainment, international development and politics. After working at Marie Claire UK for seven years - rising from intern to Features Editor - she is now a freelance contributor to the News and Features section.
In 2021, Jenny was named as a winner on the PPA's '30 under 30' list, and was also listed as a rising star in journalism.