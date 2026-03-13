How Rare Archival Fashion Became the Ultimate Celebrity Red Carpet Flex

Ahead of the Oscars this weekend, beyond who will take home the most important awards, there is one question on everyone's lips: what are the biggest celebrities going to wear? As one of the most photographed red carpet events in the world, the fashion choices of Hollywood's shining stars inevitably come under intense scrutiny, destined to dominate news coverage, social media and WhatsApp group chats for days (if not, months) thereafter.

The pressure is very much on, then, for A-listers (and, crucially, their stylists) to deliver a look that is not merely beautiful, but a veritable 'moment'. And increasingly, the answer lies not in the new, but in the rare—with celebrities turning to designer archives to secure a piece of fashion history itself.

Margot Robbie wears AW88 Vivienne Westwood sourced from Nordic Poetry (left) and SS92 John Galliano (right) during the 'Wuthering Heights' press tour (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

Lauren Lepire, founder of the iconic LA boutique Timeless Vixen, has noticed "a huge increase in interest"—and notably wider clientele—for the rare archival vintage pieces she specialises in sourcing. "When I first started Timeless Vixen in 2004, the business was geared more towards passionate collectors and the film industry, who needed authentic pieces for period films," she explains. "Now, we are also assisting stylists daily who want epic vintage for red carpet moments and celebrity dressing."

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In the past few years, Lepire has sourced headline-making looks including the 1998 Hanae Mori haute couture gown Kylie Jenner wore to the Golden Globes, Zoë Kravitz’s 2007 Christian Dior by John Galliano gown, Ariana Grande’s 50s Dior and Lilli Diamond moments, Nicola Peltz-Beckham in 1998 Dolce & Gabbana, Keke Palmer in a 1994 Vivienne Westwood two-piece, and Sabrina Carpenter in a 1990 Michael Kors gown previously worn by Madonna. And those are just the archival moments facilitated by Timeless Vixen alone.

From left: Keke Palmer wears archival Vivienne Westwood; Kylie Jenner wears a 1998 Hanae Mori haute couture gown to the 2024 Golden Globes; Ariana Grande in 1950s Lilli Diamond, all sourced by Timeless Vixen (Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

A significant part of the appeal, of course, lies in what such garments signal. As author of The Psychology of Fashion, Dr Carolyn Mair, puts it: "Ultra-rare archival fashion functions as a status symbol that’s less about money and more about knowledge and access… Anyone (wealthy) can buy a current runway look, but far fewer people can locate, authenticate and secure one of these pieces—which in turn positions the wearer as an insider with taste and discernment, not just spending power."

Ameli Lindgren, whose East London vintage shop Nordic Poetry counts the likes of Margot Robbie, Charli XCX and Lily Allen as customers, agrees: “Celebrity interest in rare archival fashion is really about cultural currency, especially at a time when luxury has become hyper-accessible and endlessly replicated online. In an era of saturation, archival pieces carry history, authorship and context, which resonate strongly in an image-driven culture and offer narrative as opposed to just endorsement.”

Lily Allen tries on archival fashion at Nordic Poetry, London (Image credit: Instagram @nordicpoetry

Even more importantly, the rarity of these pieces means they “offer something unrepeatable”—and in today’s landscape, “that kind of singularity is incredibly powerful,” says Lindgren. It’s no surprise, then, that these rare vintage pieces have become catnip for celebrities keen to make an impact at high-profile events. As archival collector Jackariaeh Francis (aka Parisian Sweet) puts it: “There is nothing more wonderful than feeling like you’re the only person in the room wearing a unique piece of history… It transports the wearer into another realm.” And on a psychological level, too, Mair notes that “one-off moments tend to have greater emotional impact and memorability”—a powerful currency on the red carpet that’s increasingly about impact as opposed to glamour alone.

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Yet the growing obsession with archival fashion has ushered in a more complicated reality. As demand for these garments intensifies, the line between reviving fashion history and exploiting it for contemporary spectacle has begun to blur.

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

The race to secure headline-making red-carpet moments has fuelled fierce competition among stylists, collectors and brand archivists alike—not to mention a spike in prices—turning access to historic pieces into a high-stakes currency in its own right. Sometimes, garments once deemed too fragile or culturally significant to leave controlled storage have found themselves propelled back into the spotlight—and at significant cost. Few moments have encapsulated these tensions more vividly than Kim Kardashian’s decision to wear Marilyn Monroe’s iconic Jean Louis gown to the 2022 Met Gala—a veritable museum piece on loan from Ripley’s, and that was reportedly left damaged as a result.

“I do not believe in renting out rare archival vintage,” says Timeless Vixen’s Lepire. “If you really have a passion for rare fashion, you would want to purchase it and have it become part of your legacy.” It’s about being a collector and true appreciator, as opposed to a mere clout-chaser. Rather than serving as viral, one-night spectacles, she argues, such garments should be “cherished and held onto, like a souvenir.”

(Image credit: Future/Getty Images)

That said, such incidents remain relatively rare—and overall, experts agree that generally, archival fashion’s ever-growing moment in the spotlight is a positive development. “For the past 20 years I have built my life on trying to share these archival pieces with the mainstream so I am overjoyed that more people are collecting,” says Lepire. “Especially in this period of new awareness of the environmental impact that fashion can have, wearing vintage for a social event is an important statement.”

Francis, meanwhile, emphasises the importance of historic garments continuing to exist as living objects rather than static exhibits—or amassed and hidden away in storage units, as is the case with much of the world’s most valuable art. “I enjoy seeing celebrities and my private clients in such beautiful creations, worn in motion and not just existing as a photo or a visual behind glass in a museum,” he says. “It is a privilege to embrace these designers, preserve their creativity for future generations to come, and see how their innovative designs still shine today.”

Rare vintage designs by Alexander McQueen, John Galliano for Christian Dior and Issey Miyake in Jackariaeh Francis' private archive (Image credit: Courtesy @parisian_sweet

And for Francis, this enduring appeal is also rooted in the conditions under which many of these garments were originally conceived. Unlike in today’s hyper-commercialised luxury landscape, “decades ago, designers had more freedom and could allow their passion and vision to flourish,” he argues. “Many of today’s fashion designers are referencing these past designs while lacking the same flair, freedom and creativity.”

In this context, the renewed appetite for archival dressing can be understood not simply as nostalgia, but as a search for distinction. “Archival fashion offers individuality,” summarises Lindgren. “And who wants to turn up to a party wearing the same dress as everyone else?” To wear an historic piece is to choose something “considered, personal, and often irreplaceable”; something that is “truly unique” rather than fleetingly trend-led. “This is ultimately what gives archival fashion its lasting appeal, both culturally and personally.” In a world endlessly obsessed with the next new thing, the ultimate red-carpet flex, it seems, lies in wearing a piece of history that refuses to fade.