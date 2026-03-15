The Best Looks Live From the Oscars Red Carpet 2026

The 98th annual Academy Awards are officially underway, and after weeks of predictions from our editors and fashion insiders on what this year's nominees might wear, the stars are finally arriving, and we're happy to confirm this year's looks are already delivering.

With nominees already arriving, ready to snap up a luxurious goody bag, we can guarantee some of these looks are already guaranteed to make our list of the best Oscar dresses of all time.

From dramatic couture to understated elegance, keep checking back as we update the evening's best looks.