The Best Looks Live From the Oscars Red Carpet 2026

All the standout style moments

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The 98th annual Academy Awards are officially underway, and after weeks of predictions from our editors and fashion insiders on what this year's nominees might wear, the stars are finally arriving, and we're happy to confirm this year's looks are already delivering.

With nominees already arriving, ready to snap up a luxurious goody bag, we can guarantee some of these looks are already guaranteed to make our list of the best Oscar dresses of all time.

From dramatic couture to understated elegance, keep checking back as we update the evening's best looks.

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Anne Hathaway

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Anne Hathaway attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Julian Hamilton/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gwyneth Paltrow

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Gwyneth Paltrow attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Hudson in Armani

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Kate Hudson attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Teyana Taylor in Chanel

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Teyana Taylor attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Nicole Kidman in Chanel

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Nicole Kidman attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Emma Stone attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mckenna Grace

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Mckenna Grace attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Elle Fanning in Givenchy

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Elle Fanning attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Demi Moore in Gucci

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Demi Moore attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Zoe Saldaña

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Zoe Salda&amp;ntilde;a attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Renate Reinsve in Louis Vuitton

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Renate Reinsve attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Rose Byrne in Dior

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Rose Byrne attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Odessa A'zion

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Odessa A&amp;amp;apos;zion attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Jessie Buckley in Chanel

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Jessie Buckley attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Barbie Ferreira

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Barbie Ferreira attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/WireImage)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chase Infiniti in Louis Vuitton

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Chase Infiniti attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Felicity Jones in Prada

HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 15: Felicity Jones attends the 98th Oscars at Dolby Theatre on March 15, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)