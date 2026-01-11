The White Lotus Season Four’s Location Has Been Chosen, and It’s a 19th Century Castle

The White Lotus season four will reportedly be set in Saint Tropez, with luxury hotel Château de la Messardière chosen as the primary filming location.

The 19th century castle turned five star property features beautiful gardens, a Rolls-Royce chauffeur service and stunning views of Saint Tropez Bay, with hotel rooms starting at £970 per night.

The White Lotus season four is currently in production, with a release date predicted for Spring 2027.

The White Lotus is already one of the most talked-about shows of 2026, with the HBO series’ highly-anticipated fourth season officially in production. And from the first confirmed castings (ahem Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka) to the S4 storyline theories, the upcoming Mike White project has been making headlines.

It is The White Lotus’ season four filming location that has got the world talking the most, with HBO confirming in 2025 that the next instalment would be taking place in France.

And while popular fan theories centred around Cap d'Antibes as the season four location, after spotting a telling booking pattern at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, these predictions have now been disproven.

Instead, according to a major update from Variety, The White Lotus is heading to Saint Tropez, with iconic luxury hotel, Château de la Messardière, chosen as the filming location for season four.

The iconic five-star property is a 19th-century castle in the French Riviera, boasting views of Saint Tropez Bay and the beaches of Pampelonne, with rooms starting at approximately £970 per night.

And featuring stunning gardens, a luxury swimming pool and a Rolls-Royce chauffeur service, Château de la Messardière seems like the perfect setting for a new White Lotus murder mystery.

The Côte d'Azur estate is part of the Airelles group of luxury hotels, with an array of stunning properties across The Alps, Versailles and Provence in their portfolio.

And with the second and third White Lotus seasons set in multiple properties, this collection of hotels could hint at possible secondary filming locations.

The previous seasons of The White Lotus have all been filmed at The Four Seasons luxury hotel chain, with the three instalments set in Hawaii, Italy and Thailand, respectively.

However, it was reported last year by Variety that season four would "go a different route" as HBO had chosen not to renew "its marketing partnership with the Four Seasons hotel chain."

There is not yet an official release date for The White Lotus season four, but viewers are not expecting it to air before 2027.

We will continue to update this story.