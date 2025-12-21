The White Lotus Has Officially Cast Two Hollywood Actors for Season Four

The Hunger Games actor Alexander Ludwig and Super 8 actress AJ Michalka are the first confirmed stars of The White Lotus season four.

The news comes amid reports that Helena Bonham Carter is also 'in early talks' for a starring role in the project.

The White Lotus season four will be set in France, with filming taking place across Paris and the French Riviera.

The White Lotus is the most talked-about show of 2025, with its highly-anticipated fourth season officially in the works. And from the predicted S4 storylines to the confirmed filming locations, the upcoming HBO project is making non-stop headlines.

It is the season four casting that has undoubtedly been getting the world talking the most, with two well-known actors reported to have signed on for the Mike White project. And with HBO confirming the news this weekend, the update has unsurprisingly gone viral.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Alexander Ludwig is one of the newly confirmed stars of The White Lotus season four, with the 33-year-old Canadian actor known for his previous roles in Vikings, The Hunger Games, The Covenant and Operation Christmas Drop.

And joining him in season four will be AJ Michalka, an American actress and singer, 34, who has previously starred in Super 8, The Goldbergs, Grace Unplugged and Cow Belles, among other projects.

There are no details as of yet around Ludwig and Michalka's White Lotus characters, but their casting comes amid rumours that multiple A-listers might be coming onboard.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

It was reported by Deadline earlier this month that Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter was in "early talks for a starring role" in season four, with official conversations said to be underway between both teams.

Not to mention, there is also speculation that show creators will bring back a former White Lotus star, as they have in previous seasons, with Jennifer Coolidge (Tanya McQuoid), Jon Gries (Greg Hunt) and Natasha Rothwell (Belinda Lindsey) all appearing in multiple seasons.

And while Gries and Rothwell are considered by bookies to be the most likely to return for season four, multiple other major names are also being mentioned.

(Image credit: © 2021 Home Box Office, Inc. All rights reserved. HBO®)

Alexandra Daddario (season one's Rachel Patton), Meghann Fahy (season two's Daphne Sullivan) and Charlotte LeBon (season three's Chloe) have all been speculated to be making a return.

And Big Little Lies star Laura Dern has also been the subject of cameo rumours, with the critically acclaimed actress playing a voice role in The White Lotus season two as Abby, the estranged wife of Dominic Di Grasso, played by Michael Imperioli.

There is not yet a release date for The White Lotus season four, but we will continue to update this story.