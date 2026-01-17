The White Lotus Has Added Some Surprising Celebrities to Its Season Four Cast

Philomena and Alan Partridge star Steve Coogan will be joining The White Lotus season four, alongside new face, Caleb Jonte Edwards.

The two actors are the most recently confirmed stars of the HBO series, joining Alexander Ludwig and AJ Michalka, with reports that Helena Bonham Carter and Chris Messina are also 'in early talks' for starring roles.

The White Lotus season four will be set in Saint Tropez, France.

The White Lotus continues to make headlines in 2026, with its highly-anticipated fourth season officially in the works. And from viral fan theories to the confirmed filming locations, the upcoming HBO project is all anyone can talk about.

Season four will be taking place in Saint Tropez, France, with a new roster of A-listers checking into the infamous White Lotus hotel, filmed this season in 19th century castle, Château de la Messardière.

(Image credit: Fabio Lovino/HBO)

However, it is of course the season four cast that garners the most interest, with new additions to the HBO project being announced over time.

The Hunger Games star Alexander Ludwig and Super 8's AJ Michalka were the first two cast members to be confirmed, with news breaking that they had signed onto the Mike White project in December 2025.

And this weekend, the next two White Lotus stars have officially been announced, with the news unsurprisingly going viral.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

British actor and comedian Steve Coogan will be joining the project, with the 60-year-old bringing some serious star quality, with credits including Philomena, Marie Antoinette, Night at the Museum, Tropic Thunder, Ella Enchanted, The Other Guys and of course Alan Partridge.

Not to mention, his many accolades, winning seven BAFTAs, one International Emmy and earning two Academy Award nominations throughout his career.

Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Coogan will be joined by new White Lotus recruit, Caleb Jonte Edwards, a Hollywood newcomer, whose biggest credit to date is a guest role in BBC drama, Black Snow.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This exciting news comes amid reports that two major names are in "early talks for a starring role", with Deadline alleging that official conversations were underway with Harry Potter star Helena Bonham Carter.

And according to recent reports, The Newsroom and Sharp Objects actor Chris Messina could also be close to signing onto the project, with the 51-year-old reportedly receiving an official offer.

There are of course no details as of yet around Ludwig, Michalka, Coogan and Edwards' White Lotus characters, but we will continue to update this story.