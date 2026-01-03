One White Lotus Season Four Fan Theory Is Going Particularly Viral

The White Lotus is set to be the most talked-about show of 2026, with the HBO series’ highly-anticipated fourth season officially in the works. And from the first confirmed castings to the predicted S4 storylines, the upcoming Mike White project has been dominating the headlines.

It is The White Lotus’ season four filming location that has got the world talking the most, with HBO’s CEO Casey Bloys confirming that the next instalment will be taking place in France.

"It’s going to be in France," Bloys announced during a New York presentation in 2025, verifying the reports that filming would be taking place in the French Riviera.

And while he didn’t elaborate further about the exact filming location, confirming that “Mike White is [still] writing,” fans of the show have started to speculate online.

One fan theory went particularly viral this week, as a viewer shared their thoughts on Reddit, predicting Cap d'Antibes to be the area of choice, and the renowned Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc to be the exact filming location for season four.

The Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc is a celebrity favourite, once used as a filming location for James Bond. Not to mention, Sofia Richie Grainge held her star-studded wedding there in 2023. And with The White Lotus creator Mike White spotted holidaying there previously, its selection would certainly make sense.

It was a booking pattern that really escalated the theory however, with fan (@Environmental_Text69) spotting a revealing detail, with the hotel unavailable for any bookings between mid May and the end of September in 2026.

"Apparently Mike White was seen staying here and this hotel is unavailable all summer," @Environmental_Text69 posted to Reddit.

The theory has unsurprisingly gone viral, with many fans in agreement about the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc, however there have also been some sceptical responses.

"They wouldn’t film in the summer here, it’s high season," commented one Reddit user, @SpiritedTechnician63. "It would be cheaper to film exteriors and recreate the interiors in a studio than to rent this place for a summer."

"This hotel is renowned for exclusivity and prestige and therefore it is typical not to see availability…" added another, under the handle @Litee4. "I would highly doubt it would close down for a TV show. It would probably do them more harm than good."

There is not yet a release date for The White Lotus season four, but we will continue to update this story.